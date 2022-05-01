“Cavani has advanced conversations with Boca Juniors”: the surprising statement of an English newspaper

Will Cavani go to Boca after June? (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

What Edinson Cavani for a while he was tempted by Juan roman riquelme to play in Boca Juniors is not new. Even up the Uruguayan striker himself made reference to his possibilities of shouting the goals by climbing the fence of one of the stands of the Bombonera as his compatriot Sergio once did Butter Martinez. The vice president xeneize also admitted the desire to have him on the staff blue and gold, although in the last time that possibility seemed to have cooled. However, a British media reported that negotiations between the parties are advanced.

In its sports section, the newspaper Mirror published an article signed by Tom Hopkinson in which he gave an account of Cavani’s imminent departure from the Manchester United after a transfer promise was broken. “He has had problems finding opportunities and being fit in his second season at the club,” was one of the lines. And most resounding, he prayed: “Edinson Cavani is in advanced talks with Boca Juniors about a move that would take him back to his native South America.” .

“I keep talking to Cavani, I talk to him a lot. If God wants next year he will be with us ”was what Riquelme had mentioned almost 12 months agowhen the charrúa had agreed to renew for one more season in Old Trafford. In the middle, interests of powerful Brazilian teams arose, which also tempted him to return to South American football in which he lasted little and nothing since his appearance (just two campaigns in the Danube of Uruguay, between 2005 and 2007, before making the leap to Palermo in Italy).

Cavani’s contract with United will end in June and it transpired that several European clubs have already asked for conditions for him. Looking ahead to 2022/2023, the Mancunians will have the Dutch Erik ten Hag as their new coach and the 35-year-old striker who will play his fourth World Cup with Uruguay in Qatar 2022 would not be in their plans (Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are other figures who would move away from the institution).

Sebastián Battaglia currently has in Boca’s offensive Darío Benedetto, the young Luis Vázquez and Nicolás Orsini. Logically, he would receive with open arms a soccer player from Cavani’s international hierarchy, who would join a second half of the year in which Xeneize bets on competing in the eliminatory phases of the Libertadores in addition to the local championship and Copa Argentina.

Edinson has missed the last six games for Manchester with a calf injury. His last official minutes were with the Uruguayan national team (he was replaced by Luis Suárez half an hour after the victory against Chile in Santiago), who got his ticket to the World Cup. With his club, his last game was on March 12 in the 3-2 win against Tottenham for the Premier League (he came on from the bench for the last 11 minutes).

“I never closed the door to Boca. You would have to ask them if they are open. For my part I commented on my feelings. Was the interest concrete? Yes. They showed me their desire to have me in their club. I appreciate and appreciate it. They know what I think and feel”, said Cavani at the time. In Ribera they are more and more excited about his arrival.

