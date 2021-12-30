CBD Oil vs CBD Cream for Pain: Which of Them Should You Use?

You have probably seen CBD infused into all kinds of products. Two leading categories when it comes to CBD are CBD oils and CBD topicals. Today, we’ll be discussing CBD oil vs CBD cream for pain relief to help you decide which you should consider.

Pain is your body’s way of signalling you when something is wrong. There are different types, including acute pain, inflammation, chronic pain, and psychological pain caused by physical pain.

CBD is increasingly becoming a go-to option for many health complications. One of the many uses of CBD is in managing pain and inflammation. From acute pain to chronic, CBD have helped many people achieve different wellness goals.

While CBD oil and CBD cream both contain CBD, they are two products with different uses cases. Here, you learn everything that will help you choose the best product for pain relief.

What Generally is CBD Oil or The CBD Cream?

CBD is a popular cannabinoid present in Hemp plant. CBD oil, as you may guess, is an extract that contains a high amount of CBD which is generally sourced from many parts of the hemp plant. After harvest, manufacturers use certain extraction methods to remove cannabinoids and other compounds from cannabis plants.

Following that process, the manufacturer can take it further by removing other compounds like THC if it’s a broad-spectrum product. As broad-spectrum products generally do not contain THC.

This CBD oil extract can be mixed with a carrier oil to make a CBD oil tincture. A manufacturer can also incorporate this CBD oil into other products. And that brings us to CBD topicals, like CBD infused creams, salves, balms, and many more

CBD creams are topical products infused with CBD. You apply these creams directly to the skin for pain relief, rejuvenation, and improved skin health. Most CBD creams are water-based, and others oil-based as well. They vary from one another, depending on the topical bases, ingredients, and consistency.

CBD Oil Vs CBD Cream for Pain: What Are the Differences Between These Products?

When talking about the key differences when you use both CBD oil and cream for pain, there are few facts you should know first.

You administer CBD oil orally, under the tongue, when you want to use it. From there, it enters the bloodstream through the mucous membrane. However, with CBD creams, it does not get to your bloodstream. It seeps through the skin, from where it gets to the affected area.

CBD creams provide a somewhat slower relief when compared to CBD oil. And this is because CBD creams do not get directly absorbed into the bloodstream.

Furthermore, you can use CBD creams at the specific site of discomfort. But, CBD oils, on the other hand, do not provide localized relief. When you consume CBD oil, it may also help with other conditions you are experiencing, such as anxiety.

How Does CBD Oil Work for Pain?

To understand how CBD oil works, you need to get familiar with the endocannabinoid system. Our endocannabinoid system is responsible for maintaining balance in the body. It consists of cannabinoid receptors, endocannabinoids, and enzymes. The two cannabinoid receptors are CB1 and CB2.

When you take CBD oil, the CBD molecules interact with CB receptors. This interaction prevents any other substance from binding to the receptor. The affinity between the CBD and the receptor is what produces different effects, from pain relief to calming and anti-inflammatory effects.

How Do You Use the Oil?

CBD oil usually comes in a dropper bottle, and you consume it orally. So, to use, you fill the dropper with the desired amount and drop it into your mouth.

The recommended method for using CBD oil tinctures effectively is to place the oil under your tongue and hold it for a few minutes. This method allows the oil to absorb through the capillaries beneath your tongue. Here, the CBD enters your bloodstream without passing through the digestive tract.

CBD oil comes in various concentrations. Read the dosage guide carefully, and use it according to the level of pain. The amount you need when using CBD for back spasms would differ for an acute condition.

The general advice with using any CBD product is to start low and go slow until you find your optimum dose.

How Does CBD Cream Work for Pain?

Let us look at how CBD topical cream for pain works. CBD cream for pain works by healing the affected area and providing relief. The CBD itself does not penetrate the skin. However, there are cannabinoid receptors, CB2, present on the skin. CBD binds to these cannabinoid receptors to yield its effects.

How Do You Use the Cream?

You apply CBD creams directly to your skin. For instance, if you want to use CBD cream for joint pain, first you need to make sure you have the best cbd cream for pain in hand which doesn’t have any additives or inconsistency. Then you’ll need to slather a generous amount of cream to your source of the pain and gently massage the area with it.

Also, depending on the brand you use, some products are formulated for specific parts of your body. For others, you can apply it all over the body. Most CBD creams combine cannabinoids with other essential oils to help provide extra relief.

So, Which One is Best for Pain Relief?

Quality CBD cream and CBD oil are effective for pain relief. The best product lies totally on you – your needs, preference, and tolerance.

It is possible to use both forms of CBD for chronic back pain, body ache, acute pain, skin problems, and other issues. While that is true, you may want to consider how both absorb into the body.

CBD oil gets absorbed into the bloodstream and provides a general body relief, rather than targeting a specific area. CBD topicals, on the other hand, will provide direct relief to the affected area.

Suggestion: If you are scared of CBD getting into your bloodstream, using topicals like salves are a great option. Higher quality CBD salve products contain thicker blend of CBD oil that doesn’t usually penetrate into your body.

There are many advocates for using both types of CBD products for pain relief. But, when you use these products together, they form a powerhouse against any pain and inflammation.

Summary

CBD oil and CBD creams are both excellent choices for pain management. The best product to use depends solely on your preference and needs.

Furthermore, keep in mind that no two CBD products are the same. They all vary in quality, potency, source, and so on. Before you choose either a CBD oil or cream for your condition, prioritize choosing from the best brands in the industry.