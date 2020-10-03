CBI arrested its own retired officer in bribery case

The CBI has arrested its recently retired Superintendent of Police NMP Sinha in an alleged bribery case. The officials gave this information on Saturday. Also read – Babri demolition decision: Appeal request of personal law board, CBI said – will decide challenge after legal consultation

He told that Sinha retired in August this year. He was the SP in the Economic Offenses Wing of the CBI.

Officials said that Sinha has been arrested in the bribery case of Rs 25 lakh. He was also part of the team investigating the fodder scam in Bihar. He told that Sinha can be produced in the court on Saturday afternoon.

