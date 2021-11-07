CBI arrests former Assam CM’s son in 25-year-old case, may no longer pay off ‘debt’ of 9 lakhs

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Ashok Saikia, son of former Assam Leader Minister Hiteshwar Saikia, in a 25-year-old case of alleged non-payment of loans of round Rs 9 lakh. Officers mentioned that this motion has been taken after the non-bailable warrant used to be issued for his non-appearance within the court docket in spite of repeated summons.Additionally Learn – Petrol-Diesel Charges Lowered in States: Main aid of Rs 7 to twelve in lots of states, most aid in UP

Officers mentioned that Ashok Saikia used to be puzzled by way of the Guwahati staff of CBI and he used to be arrested. He'll be produced within the court docket on Monday. When requested about this, his elder brother and Chief of Opposition within the Assam Legislative Meeting Debabrata Saikia instructed PTI that Ashok Saikia used to be considering them by way of a staff of CBI officials this night time.

The senior Congress chief mentioned, "I do not know whether or not he has been detained or arrested. In truth, I do not know the place they have got been taken. It is a very previous subject and the mortgage used to be repaid. The financial institution didn't inform the court docket and it's the financial institution's fault."

A businessman by way of career, Ashok Saikia, via his elder brother, issued a observation and mentioned that he had taken a mortgage from the Assam State Cooperative and Rural Construction Financial institution Restricted (ASCARD) in 1996.

He mentioned, “Later, I had repaid the mortgage in 2011 as in step with ASCARD letter. The Basic Supervisor-in-Rate of the Financial institution, via an legitimate letter dated October 28, 2015, mentioned that there are not any dues. The CBI staff all of sudden got here to our area and mentioned that my mortgage is due. I had no longer gained any realize from the CBI or the court docket.”

The businessman mentioned, “I do not know why the CBI is involving me in a baseless and fictitious case. Simplest the CBI or the federal government will learn about it.” Devvrat Saikia additionally shared the purported certificates from the financial institution which states that he has paid each foremost and pastime in complete.

Any other senior Congress chief, on situation of anonymity, alleged that the BJP-led central govt used to be “the use of” the CBI to bother the opposition leaders.

