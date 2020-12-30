CBI arrests three GST officers in bribery case of Rs 10 lakh

The CBI has arrested three GST officers and an account manager of a private institution for taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in a tax case related to an education trust in Odisha. Officials gave this information on Wednesday. Also Read – SSR Death Case: CBI gave big information about the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, said – Death of actor …

He said that the agency had laid a trap to catch GST and Central Excise Superintendents Artabhanjan Kar, Pradeep Kumar Acharya and NN Sahu as well as Ashutosh Padhe, Account Manager of Centurion Institute of Technology, Khurda. The officials said that all these were allegedly caught while distributing the bribe amount among themselves.

He said that the Centurion was issued a notice to submit some documents related to the financial year 2017-18. The accused officers later went to inspect and audit the institute in the third week of December. CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said that the accused officers had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the concerned officials of the institute to settle the case for a very low tax amount.

