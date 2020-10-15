CBI bid-check on Sushant Singh Rajput case continues, media reports with closure report ‘imaginary’

new Delhi: The CBI on Thursday termed the media reports as ‘imaginary’ and ‘flawed’, claiming that the agency has completed its investigation into the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and will soon be called a ‘closure report’. Can enter. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta deleted her social media accounts, fans shocked

In such a statement issued for the third time since the authorities registered an FIR in this case, the Central Investigation Agency has called the reports related to its findings in the case of Actor's death as fictitious.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson RK Gaur said in a statement, "The CBI investigation is going on in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Some fictitious reports have come out in the media that the CBI has reached a conclusion. It is then reiterated that such reports are flawed and fictitious. '

The CBI is investigating Sushant’s female friend Riya Chakraborty and her family in connection with allegations of abetment to suicide.

Explain that the body of Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found hanging from the noose in his flat in Bandra on 14 June, after which the Mumbai Police was investigating the matter from various angles. The case was later referred to the CBI.

At the same time, the forensic team of AIIMS had dismissed the possibility of any disturbance in the case of the death of the actor. Forensic Medical Board chief Sudhir Gupta had said, “It is a case of suicide by hanging.” We have submitted the report of our findings to the CBI. ‘