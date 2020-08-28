CBI called Riya Chakraborty again after more than 10 hours of questioning, Mumbai police arrived home under security

Mumbai: The CBI questioned actress Riya Chakraborty for more than 10 hours in the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI has asked him to appear again. After this, Riya Chakraborty will appear before the CBI tomorrow i.e. on Saturday. The CBI today asked Riya many questions in the case. It is believed that the investigating agency is not satisfied with Riya’s responses. The CBI may interrogate Riya tomorrow along with other suspects. Also Read – Former Assistant to Sushant Singh Rajput said, if I had taken drugs, I would have known

Chakraborty, who appeared for the first time before the CBI, left the DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz after 9 pm. The officer said that he has been asked to appear again. Riya Chakraborty arrives at Santacruz police station in Mumbai after leaving DRDO guest house. Riya was also accompanied by her brother Shouvik Chakraborty.

From here, the Mumbai police gave security to Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shovik Chakraborty and took them both to their residence.

After receiving CBI Kanotis, 28-year-old actress Riya along with her father reached the DRDO-IAF guest house, where after long questioning, CBI has asked Riya to be ready for the process again.

Among other things, the CBI team has inquired about Sushant’s mental condition and has recorded Riya’s statement. Also, his visit to Europe, after which he has made many claims about Sushant’s health, was questioned.

Riya reached the CBI at around 10.20 am and her interrogation work ended around 8.30 pm. The actress’s brother Shovik has also been questioned along with several others in the case.

Let us know that Riya was present in the guest house for more than 10 hours from this morning. He was summoned by the CBI. Riya Chakraborty had left for the guest house from her house at around 10 am today, where the CBI team is staying. Before Riya, Siddharth Pithani and manager Samuel Miranda, who lived with him in Rajput’s flat, had reached the DRDO guest house.

The CBI team is in the city for the last eight days to investigate the Sushant death case. On Thursday, he recorded the statement of Riya’s brother Shouvik Chakraborty. The CBI has so far questioned many people including Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic assistant Dipesh Sawant.

Sushant was found dead on 14 June in his rented flat in the Mont Blanc building in Bandra West. Initially, the Mumbai Police had filed an accidental death report in the case. He was also questioned by Riya, followed by the Enforcement Directorate and now the CBI. Apart from this, the CBI is also waiting to investigate the drugs angle with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

In a TV interview, Riya said, “I don’t need to be afraid .. I will cooperate with all agencies.” Earlier, the CBI has questioned Riya’s brother Shovik, Actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda and cook Neeraj Singh.