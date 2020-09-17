CBI files case against 6 companies for putting malware in people’s computers

new Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has exposed a gang and registered a case against 6 private companies, which used to put harmful software (malware) in people’s computers in the name of anti-virus. These companies used to send fake security warnings in the form of ‘pop-up’ messages in people’s computers, after which the consumer used to trick them into putting anti virus software in their computers, which were really harmful to the computer. Also Read – Court seeks response from Center on Rakul Preet’s plea to stop media reports

The agency searched 10 companies' locations in Jaipur, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Mainpuri.

The CBI raided the premises of companies based in New Delhi-based Softwill Infotech Limited and Saburi TLC Worldwide Services Private Limited.

Apart from this, the agency also raided the premises of Innovana Thinklabs Limited and Systweek Software Private Limited based in Jaipur and Benovalent Technologies Private Limited based in Noida, Saburi Global Services Private Limited based in Noida and Gurugram.

CBI officials said that companies used to send fake security related warnings to people’s Microsoft Windows based computers. These pop-up messages contained a call center number, where employees of the accused companies used to ask consumers to insert an anti-virus software. He said that these anti virus software were actually unwanted harmful software (PUP) for the computer.

CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said, “The victims were asked to pay to activate the PUP or call a number for assistance.” Victims used to get caught in the trap of running their computers smoothly. ” Officials said that victims were asked to make payments through online on the pretext of fixing computers in the form of call centers.