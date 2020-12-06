CBI files case against managing director of Unitech in Canara Bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Sanjay Chandra, his father Ramesh and brother Ajay, managing director (MD) of Unitech company (Canara Bank Fraud), with Canara Bank for a Rs 198 crore fraud. . The officials gave this information on Sunday. The CBI, after registering a new case against Chandra, raided various premises of the accused. Also Read – Coal Smuggling: CBI went to raid, accident happened, ECL officer died

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registers case against Unitech Limited's Managing Director Sanjay Chandra, his father and brother for alleged bank fraud in Canara Bank. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Delhi & Gurugram. Investigation underway: CBI

– ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Sanjay Chandra was released on interim bail from Tihar Jail on Friday after 43 months. He was granted bail on medical grounds from a Delhi court. Several agencies including Delhi Police, CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating against the company.

Chandra’s name was also revealed in the 2G spectrum scam, but the lower court acquitted him.

