CBI files case against police officer for giving fake documents, know details

new Delhi: CBI has registered a case against Delhi Police's Additional DCP Sanjay Kumar Sehrawat for allegedly submitting forged documents for selection in Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS). Officials gave this information on Wednesday. He said that after registering the case, the teams of the agency searched the room of Sahrawat in DCP East office and his residential complex in Pitampura on Wednesday.

The CBI acted against Sehrawat on the complaint that he had used the documents of another person of the same name for selection in the DANIPS. He is a 2011 batch officer and is currently posted in additional DCP-2 post in East Delhi.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Sehrawat said that on the basis of the complaint of his ex-wife's father, the Delhi Police's Vigilance Department had investigated. Sehrawat claimed that there was a dispute between him and his ex-wife.

He said, “In the meantime, the court had passed two orders directing that it should not conduct any investigation and submit all the investigation reports in a sealed envelope to the court. Then the Delhi Police submitted the relevant documents / reports in sealed envelopes as directed by the court.

Sehrawat said that in the meantime, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had directed the Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Police not to investigate before coming to any conclusion in the court case and inform the CVC if any further action is taken. Sehrawat claimed that the agency did not even conduct any preliminary inquiry before registering the FIR.