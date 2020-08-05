CBI investigation to be held in Sushant Singh Rajput case, sister said – this is the gift of Rakshabandhan

Mumbai: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed happiness over the CBI being allowed to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Reacting to the decision, she wrote on Instagram, “CBI it is !!” He described it as a gift of Rakshabandhan. Along with his post, he also shared a snapshot of the screen of a news channel flashing this information. Also Read – Sushant Rajput Case: Shiv Sena said- There is an ongoing conspiracy to connect wires to Aditya Thackeray, will have to pay a heavy price

At the same time, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend actress Ankita Lokhande also expressed happiness over the central government’s consent to conduct a CBI inquiry into the case. He tweeted about this with gratitude, “The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived.” Also Read – Sushant Singh Suicide Case: Bihar Police gets huge success in Sushant’s death case, accepts recommendation of CBI inquiry

On Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Central Government has accepted in principle the recommendation made by the Government of Bihar, which calls for a CBI inquiry into the matter. Mehta, appearing for the Center, also presented that notification in front of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, under which a notification for investigation will be issued to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by evening. Also Read – Sushant Suicide Case: Anupam Kher’s reaction on Sushant case for the first time, talk on these points in VIDEO

The top court, in its order, has given all the parties three days to register their stand. At the same time, the court also ordered the Mumbai police to present their records of the investigation conducted so far, saying “we want to know what the Mumbai Police has done so far”. Maharashtra government lawyer opposes CBI inquiry. He argued that the Mumbai Police is authorized for investigation under the CrPC. Please tell that Sushant was found at his residence in Mumbai on 14 June.