CBI raids at Congress leader DK Shivkumar, 50 lakh cash recovered

CBI raids at 14 premises linked to Congress leader DK Shivakumar: CBI raids are going on in Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh. According to the information, the CBI team has raided 14 bases of these two leaders. The raids are going on in several other cities of the city other than the capital city of Bangalore. Also Read – Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar found infected with Kovid-19, admitted in private hospital

According to the ANI report, in this raid, there is talk of getting 50 lakh rupees in cash. Also Read – Congress Spokesperson Rajeev Tyagi’s sudden demise from cordial arrest, Rahul Gandhi said – Party lost one of its babbar lions

Earlier reports said that the CBI had registered a case against former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar and others for possessing disproportionate assets. Right now raids are going on at 14 bases of these two leaders. Four of these locations are from Karnataka. Raid is going on at one place in Mumbai too. Also Read – Sachin Pilot News: Congress High Command takes action against Sachin Pilot, removed as Deputy Chief Minister