CBI screws on TMC minister in coal rip-off case, to be offered on September 13

Kolkata: Within the coal rip-off case in West Bengal, the CBI has referred to as TMC Basic Secretary and State Industries Minister Partho Chattopadhyay. The minister is to look prior to the CBI on September 13. Allow us to tell that previously, Abhishek Banerjee had gave the impression prior to the Enforcement Directorate for wondering in a cash laundering case associated with the coal rip-off case.

Abhishek Banerjee had stated that I'm able to stand the investigation. Additionally, I can cooperate with the companies within the investigation. Consistent with the officers, the investigating officer within the case has recorded the observation of Abhishek Banerjee below the provisions of the Prevention of Cash Laundering Act.

It's price noting that during November 2020, CBI and ED had registered a case within the coal loss case. In its FIR, the CBI has alleged robbery and rip-off of crores of rupees associated with coal mines in Asansol and surrounding spaces. Please inform that Abhishek Banerjee had stated that if his involvement in unlawful transactions is proved, he himself shall be hanged.