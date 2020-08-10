CBI should test the narco of Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray, demanding BJP on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Patna: The Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the Mumbai Mayor for threatening the CBI, saying that the Shiv Sena’s involvement in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput is also tainted. In such a situation, the CBI should conduct a narco test of Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray to reveal the truth. Bihar BJP spokesperson Dr. Nikhil Anand termed the Mumbai Mayor’s warning to quarantine the CBI as soon as he arrived, threatening that it had become clear that BMC had given Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari at the behest of the Maharashtra government Was quarantined. Also Read – SSR Case: Sushant’s family raging on Sanjay Raut’s statement, said – will file a defamation case

Nikhil alleged that Sanjay Raut along with Riya was making Sushant’s ‘selective family details’ public so that the matter could be given a second twist. Nikhil Anand said that the way Shiv Sena is nervous about the CBI investigation, it seems that all the secrets of Sushant’s suspicious death are known to Shiv Sena otherwise why the entire state government is standing against the justice of Bihar’s son? Also Read – Sanjay Raut’s taunt on Bihar government on CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case, ‘What is your job in my fireplace’

He said, “In the case of Disha Saliyan, the stain is visible on the Shiv Sena’s alliance. It is suspected that Shiv Sena has close relations with the accused. For all these reasons, the CBI is requested to conduct narco analysis test of Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray, so that all the secrets can be revealed. ” Also Read – SSR Case: Riya Chakraborty fights Kamya Punjabi, every brother and sister has a fight, in this …