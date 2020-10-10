CBI takes over investigation of Hathras gang rape case

New Delhi / Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation has today taken over the investigation of the alleged gang-rape and death of a young Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on Saturday. Please tell that CM Yogi Adityanath had recommended to investigate this matter. On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras. Also Read – Some people have segmentation in DNA, their tendency to divide on the basis of caste, region and religion: CM Yogi

SI was investigating this matter right now. Earlier, SI was asked to submit a 7-day test report. But on October 7, 10 more days were given to submit the investigation report. At the same time, today the SIT had summoned 40 people for questioning.

Officials said that a notification has been issued to the investigating agency and soon after the registration of the FIR, investigation teams along with forensic experts will be sent to the crime scene. The seriously injured woman died in a hospital in Delhi on 29 September. It is alleged that the victim was raped by four upper caste people.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes over the investigation of the #Hathras alleged gangrape case pic.twitter.com/olYgweboAu – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh government has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy to incite political interests, propaganda by a section of media, inciting caste clashes and violence, besides the alleged gang rape case, the officials said.

The state government is claiming international conspiracy in the Hathras case. Police say that this conspiracy has been hatched to discredit the government. About one and a half dozen cases have also been registered in this case.

Let us tell you that on September 30, the state government had set up the SIT to investigate the case of a Dalit girl after her alleged gang rape in Hathras. At that time, he was given seven days to submit his report.

On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras. During this, he was also assaulted. The girl was earlier admitted to Aligarh’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, from where she was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi due to ill health, where she died on September 29 while undergoing treatment. However, Additional Director General of Police Law and Order Prashant Kumar, quoting the post-mortem report, claimed that the girl had not been raped.

The body of the girl was cremated on the intervening night of 29/30 September. The family alleges that the police burned the dead body by forcibly pouring petrol, while the police claimed that the funeral was done with the consent of the family.

However, political enthusiasts are quite sharp about the Hathras case. All opposition parties have surrounded the government regarding this issue. The Yogi government of UP has also recommended a CBI inquiry into it.