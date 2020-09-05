CBI team keeps adding episodes to Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat

Mumbai: The CBI team investigating the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput reached his flat in Bandra once again in connection with his investigation on Saturday. After inspecting the flat, the investigators also went to the roof of the house. The team later returned to the DRDO guesthouse in Santa Cruz. Also Read – SSR Death Case: Riya’s brothers Shouvik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda sent to NCB custody till 9 September

Please tell that the CBI team has gone to the flat twice in the last two weeks. Also Read – SSR Case Latest Update: NCB team rushes Shouvik and Miranda to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for medical test

An officer told that how the Sushant died after adding the episodes of the incidents, besides CBI team has gone to the flat at least twice in the last two weeks to find out other things. Also Read – Sushant Case Update: Shouvik and Samuel Miranda appear in court in drug case today, Deepesh Samwat becomes official witness

Maharashtra: Officers of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visit actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The agency is investigating the actor’s death case. pic.twitter.com/0huDUvxdR2 – ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

A CBI official said, “The investigation team along with forensic experts reached the flat at Mont Blanc apartment at around 11.30 am.” He told that along with the team were also Rajput cooks Neeraj and Keshav and flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

“After inspecting the flat, the investigators also went to the roof of the house. Later they left for the DRDO guesthouse in Santa Cruz. The CBI team is staying there. “