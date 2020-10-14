CBI team reached Hathras district hospital, on the question of CCTV Footage, the doctor said – how is this possible

CBI team investigating Hathras alleged gangrape case: The CBI team probing the much talked about case of Hathras of UP reached Hathras District Hospital on Wednesday. The CBI team inspected the emergency ward of Hathras District Hospital and interacted with the hospital administration. Also Read – Noida’s girl arrived in Gujarat to meet her friend, but the young man introduced her to the police

About this when CMS Dock of Hathras District Hospital. IB asked Singh if the hospital has provided footage of treatment of Hathras gang rape victim to the CBI team, then he said – we have 7 days of backup of CCTV footage. Then, how is it possible to give someone a month old footage.

We have a system of CCTV footage backup only upto 7 days. Then, how is it possible to give anyone a month-old footage: Dr I B Singh, CMS, Hathras District Hospital on being asked whether hospital provided CBI team with the footage of #Hathras alleged gangrape victim being treated https://t.co/NmIvWCYzB2 pic.twitter.com/6ESeE1W0WB

– ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2020

On Tuesday, October 13, a CBI team reached the village of Hathras on Tuesday to investigate a case of alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit community woman and dramatize the incident as well as the deceased’s brother Long questioning was done.

According to sources, the CBI team went to the chance-a-crime scene, and tried to do a dramatic re-enactment of the crime to gather facts. Apart from this, the team also went to the place where the dead body of the girl was cremated.

Later, the CBI team took the girl’s brother with her to his temporary camp office located at the Director Office of Agriculture in Hathras Gate police station area and questioned her for several hours there. He was later released.

The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the murder case after allegedly gang-raping a Dalit girl on September 14 in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district. The Central Government issued a notification for the CBI investigation last week.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by four boys on 14 September in a village in Hathras. The girl died on 29 September while undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The victim was cremated near her house on 30 September in the dark of night. Her family alleges that the local police forced her to cremate her as soon as possible. Local police officials said that the last rites were performed according to the wishes of the family.