CBI team returns for 5 hours to recite crime scene in Sushant Singh’s flat

Mumbai: The CBI team probing the case of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput along with forensic experts arrived at the actor's Bandra residence on Saturday afternoon. The central agency's team and forensic experts reached the Mon Blan apartment at two and a half. After leaving the actor's flat for more than five hours, he left from around eight in the night.

An official said that in the Rajput flat, the CBI team met with forensic experts to link the incidents of crime, where he was allegedly found hanging from the noose on 14 June.

"They arrived at the flat to connect the episodes of the incident that had caused the actor's death," the official said.

CBI officials and experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived at his residence in more than seven vehicles. As soon as he arrived, there was a huge crowd of media persons and people there. The officer said that Neeraj, the cook of Rajput and Siddharth Pithani, who were with him in the flat, were also with the CBI team. The team first went to the roof of the building and then went to the flat. The officer said that the CBI team was investigating whether suicide was possible there.

A woman living in the building told reporters that the day before Sushant’s death, there was no party at his residence, as claimed in a section of the media.

According to the official, CBI officials recorded Pithani’s statement at the IAF guest house in Santa Cruz. At this place, members of the central agency are staying. The central agency questioned Neeraj on Friday. Another official said that another CBI team visited Cooper Hospital on Saturday, where Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem took place.

The team met with Dean of Cooper Hospital. He said that the officials will also meet the doctors who did the post-mortem. He said that another CBI team visited Bandra police station where he met officials of Mumbai Police investigating the death of the actor. The CBI team has visited Bandra police station for the second time in this case.

Let us know that the Supreme Court handed over the investigation of the alleged suicide case of Rajput to the CBI on August 19, after which the CBI started the investigation.