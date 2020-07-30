CBS All Access Adds 70 Shows From ViacomCBS Nets Ahead of 2021 Rebrand

ViacomCBS is enjoying the tonnage sport with CBS All Access, paving the best way for the launch of a renamed and bulked-up model of the direct-to-consumer streaming service in early 2021.

CBS All Access is including 70 exhibits — representing greater than 3,500 episodes in all — from legacy Viacom cable networks together with BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. The extra programming boosts CBS All Access’ title depend to greater than 20,000 TV episodes and flicks, and ViacomCBS plans to up that to over 30,000 by the point it relaunches the service subsequent 12 months.

“It’s the primary massive step to rework All Access into the super-service we’ve been speaking about,” stated Marc DeBevoise, president/CEO of ViacomCBS Digital and ViacomCBS’s chief digital officer.

The media conglomerate first introduced the plans to develop the programming accessible in CBS All Access earlier this 12 months to incorporate ViacomCBS cable content material, below what it dubbed the “Home of Manufacturers” technique.

The brand new content material, to be accessible beginning Thursday, consists of all previous seasons of Nick’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” and all seasons of “Avatar: The Final Airbender” and “Rugrats”; all seasons of Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Present” and 6 prior seasons of “Reno 911!”; BET’s “Actual Husbands of Hollywood” (all seasons) and all prior seasons of “Single Girls”; all seasons of MTV’s “Laguna Seaside” and “Snooki & Jwoww,” plus prior seasons of “Teen Mother 2,” “Jersey Present: Household Trip” and “MTV Floribama Shore”; and prior seasons of VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

As well as, CBS All Access in 2021 plans to premiere a brand new unique children’ collection, “Kamp Koral,” the primary spinoff from Nick’s “SpongeBob SquarePants.” And, as beforehand introduced, CBS All Access will even be the unique residence to “The SpongeBob Film: Sponge on the Run” in early 2021.

With the extra content material, the pricing for the service will stay the identical: $5.99 monthly with advertisements and $9.99 month-to-month with no advertisements (with the exception of commercials in dwell programming). And, proper now, DeBevoise doesn’t anticipate pricing to alter with the rebranding in 2021.

The corporate doesn’t have a brand new title but for CBS All Access, in line with DeBevoise, who stated ViacomCBS is working with a number of businesses on the rebranding launch.

One massive change approaching the product entrance: The renamed subscription service will likely be break up off from the CBS broadcast streaming service. Right this moment, CBS All Access is constructed into the CBS app on most platforms, “and we intend to separate these in the long term,” DeBevoise stated.

ViacomCBS will proceed to keep up the Showtime standalone streaming product and the Noggin subscription service individually from the super-sized and reskinned CBS All Access.

CBS All Access is including extra content material for teenagers (with Nick) and youthful adults (MTV, Comedy Central, BET, and VH1), which can develop the OTT service’s addressable buyer base, DeBevoise stated: “I believe our common age will get youthful. Our buyer base will get broader.” Later in 2020, he added, the streaming service will add the power for customers so as to add a number of person profiles — with parental controls enabled for particular person profiles.

Earlier this 12 months, CBS All Access added titles from the Paramount Photos movie library, and now affords greater than 150 films together with “The Godfather” trilogy, “The Agency,” “Charlotte’s Net” and “Scary Film.”

Together with the extra content material, CBS All Access will roll out a brand new person interface throughout main machine platforms Thursday. The redesigned UI consists of new content material classes and central hubs for ViacomCBS’ manufacturers, in addition to enhanced personalization and discovery options, together with superior suggestions. There’s additionally a brand new “On Now” part highlighting dwell programming.



CBS All Access’ new person interface with the Comedy Central hub. Credit score: ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS hasn’t damaged out what number of subscribers CBS All Access has. As of the primary quarter, the media conglomerate stated, the CBS All Access and Showtime streaming providers mixed have 13.5 million subscribers and are monitor to hit 16 million by the top of 2020.

The core of CBS All Access’ unique content material will likely be its slate of originals and dwell sports activities, DeBevoise stated, and the corporate is working to develop unique exhibits from throughout the ViacomCBS portfolio. Coming in 2021, “Kamp Koral,” from Nickelodeon and United Plankton Photos, will observe 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends throughout summer time sleepaway camp the place they spend their time constructing underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck on the craziest camp within the kelp forest: Kamp Koral.

Authentic collection launching on CBS All Access by the top of the 12 months embrace: “Star Trek: Decrease Decks” (Aug. 6); “Massive Brother Stay Feeds”; “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 3 (Oct. 15); and limited-event collection “The Stand,” based mostly on Stephen King’s 1978 novel (late 2020). These will be part of different originals together with “Star Trek: Picard,” “The Good Combat,” Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” revival, and “Why Ladies Kill.”

Vis-à-vis ViacomCBS’s content material library, DeBevoise stated the technique for CBS All Access (and the successor service) is to have the most important choice of content material from its personal archives, whereas the corporate will nonetheless license library titles to companions. For instance, ViacomCBS simply inked a cope with NBCUniversal’s Peacock for a number of TV exhibits and Paramount films on a nonexclusive foundation.

ViacomCBS content material added to CBS All Access consists of:

BET: All seasons of “Actual Husbands of Hollywood,” “Hit the Ground,” plus all prior seasons of “Single Girls” and extra

Comedy Central: All seasons of “Chappelle’s Present,” “Strangers with Sweet,” six prior seasons of “Reno 911!” and extra

MTV: All seasons of “Laguna Seaside” and “Snooki & Jwoww,” prior seasons of “Teen Mother 2,” seasons of “Jersey Present: Household Trip” and “MTV Floribama Shore,” and a variety of episodes from “The Problem,” “Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Choose Assortment” and extra

Nickelodeon: All seasons of “Avatar: The Final Airbender,” “Rugrats,” plus all prior seasons of “SpongeBob SquarePants” and extra, along with seasons of “Danny Phantom,” “The Legend of Korra” and “Sam & Cat” that had been beforehand accessible

Smithsonian Channel: Greater than 60 episodes of “Aerial America,” seasons of “Air Disasters,” documentaries resembling “The Day We Walked on the Moon,” “The Inexperienced E-book: Information to Freedom,” “MLK: The Assassination Tapes,” “Pocahontas: Past the Delusion” and extra

TV Land and VH1: Shows together with “Sizzling in Cleveland,” in addition to prior seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Love & Hip Hop”

On the sports activities entrance, CBS All Access’ expanded lineup kicks off subsequent week with the conclusion of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. ViacomCBS secured UEFA rights by 2024, nabbing them a 12 months early after Turner Sports activities bailed out.

First launched in October 2014, CBS All Access along with its on-demand and sports activities content material lets subscribers live-stream native CBS stations throughout the U.S. together with ViacomCBS Digital’s different dwell channels: CBSN, CBS Sports activities HQ and ET Stay.

CBS All Access is offered on-line at cbs.com, on iOS and Android cellular gadgets, Roku, Amazon’s Fireplace TV, Apple TV, Google’s Chromecast and Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Sensible TVs, Comcast Flex, Fb Portal, Vizio Smartcast TVs, and LG Sensible TVs. It’s additionally accessible by Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV Channels.

Exterior the U.S., variations of CBS All Access have launched in Canada and Australia (the place it’s known as 10 All Access) with completely different pricing and content material lineups.