CBS All Access Crashes as Super Bowl Kicks Off

Viewers seeking to stream the Super Bowl took a blindside hit Sunday.

Because the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs kicked off in opposition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday in Tampa, ViacomCBS’ streaming app, CBS All Access, skilled technical points and outages for purchasers. In line with web site DownDetector.com, stories of issues with CBS All Access spiked round 6:30 p.m. ET, simply as the sport started, then started to taper off inside the subsequent 10 minutes. DownDetector recorded 25,100 complaints at 6:27 p.m.

Roku customers and desktop customers had been amongst these experiencing difficulties. As the amount of viewers elevated dramatically round kick off, many viewers discovered themselves unable to affix the stream. Customers who had been already watching CBS’ reside stream skilled no service interruptions. The technical concern was resolved as soon as the sport was underway.

A CBS spokesperson declined to remark.

Disgruntled viewers took to Twitter to specific their displeasure with the service:

*CBS All Access crashes* Me: what can we do? Boyfriend: IDK test Twitter — Danielle Chylinski (@d_chylinski) February 7, 2021

Not an incredible night time for CBS All Access!#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/vC9NrfhHHV — Tony Morrison • ABC Information (@THETonyMorrison) February 7, 2021

Me: *excited to observe the Super Bowl* CBS All Access: pic.twitter.com/B51SpaXqUd — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) February 7, 2021

The outage got here as ViacomCBS was trying to make use of the Super Bowl as a platform to advertise the upcoming rebranding of All Access, which launched in 2014, as Paramount Plus. In the course of the first hour of the sport, CBS aired a promo for the Paramount Plus relaunch that includes Super Bowl announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo as properly as Ethan Peck as Miser Spock from the upcoming “Star Trek: Unusual New Worlds.” Extra adverts featured Patrick Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced and Norah O’Donnell. The Paramount Plus rebrand is scheduled to enter impact March 4.

Although the Super Bowl airs on broadcast tv, the streaming viewers for the annual NFL championship is critical. Final 12 months’s recreation, in response to Fox Sports activities, averaged 3.4 million digital viewers per minute, up from 2.1 million the 12 months prior.