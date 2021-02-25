CBS All Entry’ ‘The Twilight Zone’ Not Returning for Third Season

The Jordan Peele reboot of “The Twilight Zone” won’t be returning following its two-season run.

“Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg and your entire manufacturing group really reimagined ‘The Twilight Zone’ for the trendy age,” stated Julie McNamara, Paramount Plus programming chief. “They upheld the basic sequence’ legacy of socially aware storytelling and pushed right now’s viewers to discover all new dimensions of thought-provoking and topical themes that we hope will resonate with audiences for years to come back.”

This reboot of the anthology sequence created by Rod Serling featured Peele as host, producer and narrator, with episodes that includes Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kumail Nanjiani, Chris O’Dowd, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott, Jacob Tremblay, and Steven Yeun, amongst others.

Whereas the primary episode of the reboot drove up CBS All Entry’ degree of distinctive viewers to an all-time excessive, per the streamer, it won’t come again when CBS All Entry is rebranded as Paramount Plus on March 4. Wednesday marked a splashy, 3.5-hour presentation of the newly named streamer, providing teasers of reboots of every part from “Frasier” to “Rugrats.”

Each current seasons of Peele’s “Twilight Zone” will likely be accessible to look at on Paramount Plus.

The sequence was produced by CBS Tv Studios in affiliation with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg’s Style Movies, that includes Peele and Kinberg as govt producers together with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported information of the cancellation.