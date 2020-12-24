CBS Chief George Cheeks Sees ‘Brighter Days Forward’ in Year-End Note

Because the business shutters for the Christmas and New Yr holidays, CBS Leisure Group chief George Cheeks marked his nine-month anniversary on the firm with a year-end word to staffers that factors to “brighter days forward” for the corporate and the Eye.

Cheeks took the reins of CBS after seven years at NBCUniversal the place he rose to go NBC and its studio. NBCUniversal in mid-January. It was a homecoming for Cheeks, who rose by the enterprise affairs ranks over 14 years at Viacom’s cable networks, beginning in 1998. He was a part of the corporate in the course of the earlier Viacom-CBS marriage, which made him a logical option to recruit when Shari Redstone and Bob Bakish had been realigning CBS and Viacom in the wake of the December 2019 re-merger.

Cheeks will not be the one business government to maneuver right into a high-profile administration submit amid the distant work surroundings necessitated by COVID-19 pandemic. Within the word, he made some extent of highlighting what he sees as indicators of reduction on the horizon for the nation as a complete.

Right here’s Cheeks’ full word:

CBS Crew – I wished to ship a year-end message as we strategy the end line of the marathon that’s 2020.

I joined you at CBS 9 months in the past right now. In my message that day I informed you that “the weeks and months forward will proceed to problem us, however I’ve little doubt we’ll get by it collectively.”

None of us most likely knew at that time how personally and professionally difficult 2020 would truly be. I do know I didn’t. The merger integration, the pandemic, the push for social justice and protests towards systemic racism, the influence of local weather change and a chaotic however essential election – that’s sufficient for many a long time, no much less a yr.

We’ve nearly made it by this yr, and we’ve definitely finished it collectively. With a wholesome dose of warning, I’m optimistic that there are brighter days forward for our nation, our enterprise and all of us in 2021.

However earlier than we fortunately say goodbye to 2020, we are able to’t neglect all that we’ve achieved this yr. Adaptable groups on our productions throughout information, sports activities and leisure are protecting our programming operating beneath extraordinary circumstances, and 1000’s of colleagues at each stage are working onerous, from kitchen tables and makeshift workplaces, to maintain our numerous companies shifting ahead. It’s actually exceptional!

I can by no means thanks sufficient on your efforts this yr, however I’ll definitely strive. Thanks on your fortitude amidst such uncertainty and fixed change. Thanks on your ardour for CBS and thanks on your dedication to caring in regards to the well-being of your colleagues.

I hope that every of you is ready to spend at the least a while together with your family members over the subsequent few weeks. I’m additionally hopeful which you could take well-deserved time for your self, to chill out, replicate and recharge.

I want the warmest of holidays and the happiest of recent years to you and yours.

With gratitude,

George