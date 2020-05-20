‘CBS Evening Information’ Knocked Off Air By Technical Issue – Variety

“The CBS Evening Information With Norah O’Donnell” didn’t air in East Coast time zones on Tuesday due to a technical glitch within the Washington, D.C. bureau the place the newscast originates.

CBS Information described the issue as a technical challenge. The common 6:30 p.m. ET “Evening Information” broadcast was changed by the feed for CBSN, the corporate’s 24-hour digital information community. CBS stated the issue was fastened in time for the newscast to air in its common slot in Mountain and West Coast time zones.

“CBS Information skilled technical difficulties tonight that prevented the CBS Evening Information from airing at 6:30 pm, ET on the CBS Tv Community. The problem is being resolved, and the Mountain and West Coast variations of the CBS Evening Information will air in the course of the common time slots at 6:30 PM, MT/PT. Rather than the CBS Evening Information on the East Coast, the community aired protection from CBSN, CBS Information’ streaming information service,” CBS stated in an announcement.

O’Donnell addressed the issue with a video clip posted by way of Instagram. “It’s a broadcast within the period of COVID,” she stated.

The blackout got here on the identical night time that “Evening Information” was selling O’Donnell’s sit-down interview with Fb chief Mark Zuckerberg. CBS Information directed East Coast viewers to a replay of “Evening Information” on CBSN, which is a free ad-supported streaming service.

CBS Information apologized for the snafu in a tweet despatched about midway by the “Evening Information” time slot.

.@CBSNews is presently experiencing technical difficulties. We’ll convey you the CBS Evening Information as quickly as attainable. We apologize for the problem. — CBS Evening Information (@CBSEveningNews) Could 19, 2020

The sticky state of affairs for CBS is difficult by the truth that the information division’s technical and editorial operations are not centered on the CBS Broadcast Middle in New York due to the coronavirus lockdown. The ability has been largely shuttered since March 11 after a number of CBS Information staff had been recognized with COVID-19.

The overwhelming majority of CBS Information staff, particularly these in behind-the-scenes technical roles, are working from residence, which made it tougher for leaders to triage when it turned clear that “Evening Information” wouldn’t be capable to air in its standard slot. Such a blackout is extraordinarily uncommon for a Large Three community telecast.