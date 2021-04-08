CBS Executives Exit Amid Probe of Racism Allegations

Two CBS veterans, Peter Dunn and David Good friend, are leaving their high roles at CBS’ local-stations division as an investigation continues into allegations they have been abusive to girls and staff of coloration.

“Peter Dunn, President of the CBS Tv Stations, and David Good friend, Senior Vice President of Information for the Stations group, won’t return to their positions and might be leaving the Firm. On an interim foundation, Bryon Rubin will proceed to run the Stations group whereas Kim Godwin will proceed her oversight of Stations’ information operations till new management is in place,” CBS mentioned in an announcement Wednesday.

Each males, who’ve spent years working CBS’ owned-and-operated stations, have been positioned on administrative depart in January following a Los Angeles Occasions report that examined their habits towards girls and other people of coloration employed by particular person shops.

In a memo to staffers, George Cheeks, chief government of ViacomCBS’ CBS operations mentioned the corporate’s probe continues. “I wish to be very clear that the exterior investigation below the path of Keisha-Ann Grey at Proskauer Rose is not over and will proceed,” he wrote. “We recognize those that have already supplied info to the investigators. If you need to share one thing you imagine is related, please contact Ms. Grey instantly by way of her assistant, Gayathri Menon. We would like all voices to be heard. This whole course of, whereas generally painful and emotional, is a vital step ahead in dwelling as much as our promise of a secure, inclusive, respectful and equitable office for all of us.”

The Occasions report, primarily based on interviews with feminine staff at CBS native stations, alleged that Dunn and Good friend “cultivated a hostile work setting that included bullying feminine managers and blocking efforts to rent and retain Black journalists.” The Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists on the time mentioned some of its officers had met with CBS executives to debate what the group known as “an enormous drawback amongst CBS owned-and-operated stations.”

Among the many allegations have been claims that Dunn used the phrase “jive” to explain the work of Philadelphia anchor Ukee Washington, and used phrases that described the journalist as ‘dancing” on air, and that Good friend used inappropriate habits within the office.

The problems raised are delicate ones for CBS, which, previous to its late-2019 merger with Viacom, grappled with points of how its staff have been handled. The previous chairman of CBS, Leslie Moonves, was ousted from the corporate in 2018 after being accused of sexual misconduct. He denied the allegations. Claims of inappropriate habits and remedy have been additionally raised at CBS Information, which ousted former “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Charlie Rose within the fall of 2017 after allegations of sexual harassment have been raised. Rose denied the claims.

The previous CBS Corp. in August of 2018 employed two regulation companies to analyze the claims made towards Moonves in addition to different allegations concerning the firm’s tradition. The CBS board of administrators mentioned in an announcement that the companies’ investigation “concluded that harassment and retaliation are usually not pervasive at CBS.”

Dunn is a veteran TV government who had been with CBS since 2002. He initially oversaw Philadelphia CBS shops KYW and WPSG earlier than transferring to oversee the corporate’s flagship New York outlet, WCBS and turning into president of gross sales for the native stations. Good friend joined CBS in 2006. Each executives served in senior capacities at NBCUniversal in prior roles, with Good friend supervising business-news programming at CNBC.