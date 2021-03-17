CBS Extends ‘The Speak’ Hiatus As Sharon Osbourne Probe Continues

CBS is extending its hiatus of “The Speak,” canceling its reside reveals for the remainder of the week till Tuesday, because it conducts a overview associated to a latest heated alternate between hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Friday and Monday’s reveals had already been pre-empted by the NCAA match, however on Sunday, the daytime discuss present abruptly paused manufacturing for the following two days after CBS introduced that it will launch an investigation into feedback made on-air during which Osbourne defended Piers Morgan’s feedback about Meghan Markle.

“Educate me, inform me when you’ve heard him say racist issues?” Osbourne instructed Underwood, amongst different issues. “I very a lot really feel like I’m about to be put within the electrical chair as a result of I’ve a good friend, who many individuals suppose is a racist, in order that makes me a racist?”

She apologized through Twitter on Thursday to “anybody of color that I offended and/or to anybody that feels confused or let down by what I mentioned,” and later instructed Selection that she felt “completely blindsided” by CBS over the on-air alternate.

In keeping with a press release from a CBS spokesperson:

“CBS is dedicated to a various, inclusive and respectful office throughout all of our productions. We’re additionally very aware of the vital issues expressed and discussions happening relating to occasions on ‘The Speak.’ This features a course of the place all voices are heard, claims are investigated and acceptable motion is taken the place vital. The present will prolong its manufacturing hiatus till subsequent Tuesday as we proceed to overview these points.”