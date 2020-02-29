CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 Ending After 10 Seasons, And The Finale Is Way Too Soon

Go away a Remark
Hawaii Five-0 is coming to an finish on CBS, and the tip is sadly in sight. The present has run for ten profitable seasons and followers had motive to hope that extra seasons had been in retailer, however the collection finale is formally on the way in which, and followers possible will really feel that it is coming manner too quickly. As in, inside weeks.
Hawaii Five-0 will finish for good with its tenth season finale on Friday, April Three on CBS. Whereas that’s nonetheless greater than a month away from the date of cancellation, the cancellation is coming so much before anticipated. Actually, showrunner Peter Lenkov (who can also be behind MacGyver and Magnum P.I. on CBS) just lately stated to TVLine that he was “hoping that this present goes a couple of extra seasons.”
There’s some excellent news popping out of the tip of Hawaii Five-0. Regardless that the collection finale is coming in a matter of weeks quite than a number of months, it will not be simply an average-length installment. The grand finale can be a two-hour TV occasion, working from 8-10 p.m. ET on Friday, April 3. The finish is nigh, however at the least it would get to finish on a excessive word. Assuming there are some happily-ever-afters, anyway!
Moreover, the two-hour finale will deliver again some recurring solid members. James Marsters can be again as Victor Hesse, William Sadler can be again as John McGarrett, and Mark Dacascos can be again as Wo Fats. It’ll additionally presumably embody the MacGyver alum who appeared destined for a significant position on Hawaii Five-0 earlier than information of the ending.
CBS did not affirm some other solid members who’re returning for the collection finale, if any. Any followers holding out hope to see Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park again on Five-0 sooner or later could need to put together for disappointment on that entrance. Donnie Wahlberg may additionally need to put together for disappointment, given his hopes for a Blue Bloods/Hawaii Five-0 crossover
The Eye Community additionally did not give an official clarification for why the collection is ending with the April Three finale, though CBS Leisure President Kelly Kahl shared that “It’s by no means straightforward to say goodbye to a success franchise that carried on the legacy of the unique with such distinction whereas establishing its personal signature model.”
As for the why, Deadline states that unique collection stars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan’s contracts are up on the finish of Season 10. O’Loughlin reportedly felt he couldn’t proceed on Five-0 on account of lingering results from a again damage years in the past on the collection, and CBS allegedly thought of carrying on with the present with a brand new associate for Caan earlier than the choice that it was time to wrap.
Contemplating CBS ended one other long-running present by giving it a closing, albeit shortened, season to wrap every part up, the tip of Hawaii Five-0 coming on the finish of the present season with out a lot advance discover has to return as a shock to longtime viewers. Admittedly, Legal Minds and Hawaii Five-0 haven’t got an entire lot in widespread past crime and hitting the 10-year mark on CBS.
For now, you possibly can catch new episodes of the ultimate run of Hawaii Five-0 on CBS Fridays at 9 p.m. ET following new episodes of MacGyver at Eight p.m. ET.
