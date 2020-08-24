CBS ‘Love Island’ Crosses the Pond for ITV Debut

The second season of “Love Island USA” is hitting the U.Ok. this fall.

The CBS sequence, which has this 12 months relocated from Fiji to Las Vegas resulting from COVID-19, will debut on ITV2 from Sept. 7. Singles will occupy a “bubble” in a villa atop Caesars Leisure’s boutique resort The Cromwell.

Season 1 of the U.S. version aired final 12 months in late-night slots on ITV’s secondary household channel ITVBe. As such, the 9pm slot handed to the present’s second season on ITV2 marks a big step up, though the affect of COVID-19 on the broadcaster’s schedule is more likely to have performed a component.

Worldwide variations of ITV Studios’ hit format have been a saving grace for the U.Ok. broadcaster, which was pressured to tug the plug on the fashionable U.Ok. summer time and winter editions of “Love Island” resulting from COVID-19 issues round worldwide manufacturing. Earlier this summer time, ITV aired the Australian version of the program throughout ITV2 in lieu of the home present.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s head of digital channels and acquisitions, mentioned: “Las Vegas might look like an odd vacation spot for the present however the canny producers have crushed COVID with a present that adheres to all manufacturing protocols and that might properly be sensational. Actually the ‘villa’ is spectacular and the solid various and superb. We consider ‘Love Island’ followers will embrace this Sin Metropolis twist, my guess is the sequence shall be one other massive hit.”

“Love Island USA” is produced by ITV America’s ITV Leisure, with David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster serving as government producers.

ITV Studios, which handles world distribution for the format, brokered the deal for ITV2 to air the CBS sequence. The U.S. present will even air on Bell Media in Canada, which can simulcast the sequence, in addition to 9 Community in Australia, Sky in New Zealand, Virgin Media Eire, RTL in the Netherlands, TV2 in Norway and TV4 in Sweden.