CBS Merges Specials and Alternative Programming – Variety

In right this moment’s TV Information Roundup, CBS Leisure introduced it’s merging its different programming and specials departments, and Hulu introduced the premiere date for its upcoming comedy sequence “Woke.”

RENEWALS

Nickelodeon has greenlit a 20-episode second season of its animated sequence “It’s Pony,” which follows the adventures of a younger woman and a carefree pony. The second season will premiere in 2021. The present holds one of many prime three animated sequence with Children 2-11 throughout all TV, behind solely Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “The Loud Home.”

DATES

Hulu has introduced its upcoming comedy sequence “Woke” will premiere on the streamer on Sept. 9. The sequence follows a Black cartoonist (Lamorne Morris) on the verge of mainstream success. Marshall Todd and Keith Knight function co-creators and government producers alongside showrunner Jay Dyer, Maurice “Mo” Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck and Eric Christian Olsen. Kate Schumaecker served as government producer on the pilot. The comedy is a co-production between ABC Studios and Sony Photos Tv Inc. Watch a teaser under.

Netflix has introduced its actuality courting sequence “Indian Matchmaking” will premiere on the streamer on July 16. The eight-episode season options matchmaker Sima Taparia guiding purchasers by means of the organized marriage course of. Watch a brand new trailer for the sequence under.

HBO Max has introduced unscripted sequence “The Canine Home: UK” will premiere on the streamer on July 23, sooner than initially introduced. All eight episodes will grow to be obtainable to observe directly. The sequence follows a rural British animal rescue middle’s dedication to matching canine with house owners. The present was initially produced by 5 Mile Movies for Channel 4 within the UK for distribution by All3media Worldwide.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has launched a trailer for Jack Whitehall’s upcoming hour-long stand-up particular. “Jack Whitehall: I’m Solely Joking” options the comic telling tales about his father, recounting experiences touring and interacting with the viewers. The particular premieres on the streamer on July 21. Watch the trailer under.

GREENLIGHTS

Fuse Media will carry its digital unique sequence “Like, Share, Dimelo” to its flagship linear channel. The discuss sequence will premiere on Sept. 21 and characteristic Darlene Demorizi and Sasha Merci as hosts, exploring matters in Latinx tradition. The present had launched in April as a short-form digital sequence.

PROGRAMMING

VENN has unveiled the primary a part of its programming and broadcast expertise, debuting stay on Aug. 5. The channel will launch in beta with over 20 hours of programming per week, with plans to develop to greater than 50 hours in 2021. A number of the sequence which might be a part of the community launch embody “VENN Arcade Reside,” “Dare Package deal,” “Visitor Home,” “The SushiDragon Present” and “On the lookout for Good points.” Extra reveals can be introduced subsequent week.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS Leisure has mixed its specials and different programming departments, setting longtime CBS vet Jack Sussman to supervise the merged unit and Mitch Graham to supervise different, reporting to Sussman. The transfer follows the current departure, a number of months in the past, of senior vice chairman of other Sharon Vuong.

Litton Leisure has named Angelica Rosas McDaniel as government vice chairman of technique, efficient Sept. 1. McDaniel’s duties will contain all facets of the corporate’s operations from unique productions to syndication and digital technique. She may even work with content material executives at Litton Leisure’s guardian Hearst Tv. McDaniel had been serving at CBS overseeing the community’s daytime lineup.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Billy Porter and Kim Petras will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” with particular visitor host Billy Eichner.