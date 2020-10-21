CBS Music Competition Collection: Simon Cowell, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer

CBS is in superior discussions with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Simon Cowell to supply the subsequent huge music competitors sequence, Selection has confirmed.

The present shall be referred to as “50 States to Stardom” and can combine a music competitors with a novel documentary format with a purpose to uncover America’s subsequent biggest expertise. The docuseries will profile all 50 states within the U.S. and slim down one gifted musician from every one. The method will culminate in a showcase competitors ending within the willpower of probably the most gifted musician within the nation.

There shall be a panel of rigorously chosen judges, however America may also have the prospect to vote for who they suppose ought to be America’s subsequent star. The docuseries will seize every contestant’s journey — each within the competitors and outdoors of it — for a present that’s each cinematic and life like.

Grazer and Howard’s Think about Leisure and Cowell’s SyCo Leisure would be the present’s essential manufacturing firms. Grazer, Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Justin Wilkes are set to government produce for Think about, and Cowell will government produce alongside Richard Wallace for SyCo. Think about at present has a first-look cope with CBS.

This marks Think about’s largest enterprise into actuality tv, although its scripted sequence like “Empire,” “Wu Tang: An American Saga” and the upcoming “Genius: Aretha” have all included music in monumental methods. Think about has additionally produced a number of music documentaries, together with “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years.”

Cowell is a veteran of the music competitors style, having been a star choose on Fox’s “American Idol” and happening to create, choose and government produce “America’s Received Expertise.” He’s additionally behind the “X-Issue” franchise.