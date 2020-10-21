CBS Music Competition Sequence: Simon Cowell, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer

CBS is in superior discussions with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Simon Cowell to provide the following huge music competitors collection, Selection has confirmed.

The present will probably be referred to as “50 States to Stardom” and can combine a music competitors with a novel documentary format with a view to uncover America’s subsequent best expertise. The docuseries will profile all 50 states within the U.S. and slim down one proficient musician from every one. The method will culminate in a showcase competitors ending within the dedication of essentially the most proficient musician within the nation.

There will probably be a panel of rigorously chosen judges, however America will even have the possibility to vote for who they suppose ought to be America’s subsequent star. The docuseries will seize every contestant’s journey — each within the competitors and outdoors of it — for a present that’s each cinematic and practical.

Grazer and Howard’s Think about Leisure and Cowell’s SyCo Leisure would be the present’s important manufacturing firms. Grazer, Howard, Samie Kim Falvey and Justin Wilkes are set to govt produce for Think about, and Cowell will govt produce alongside Richard Wallace for SyCo. Think about at the moment has a first-look take care of CBS.

This marks Think about’s largest enterprise into actuality tv, although its scripted collection like “Empire,” “Wu Tang: An American Saga” and the upcoming “Genius: Aretha” have all included music in monumental methods. Think about has additionally produced a number of music documentaries, together with “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years.”

Cowell is a veteran of the music competitors style, having been a star decide on Fox’s “American Idol” and occurring to create, decide and govt produce “America’s Bought Expertise.” He’s additionally behind the “X-Issue” franchise.