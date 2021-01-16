CBS News Brings Nancy Cordes to White House Beat

Nancy Cordes has been the indefatigable Capitol Hill beat reporter at CBS News for greater than a decade. Now she’s going to begin a brand new function for the ViacomCBS information unit – on the White House.

CBS News named Cordes its chief White House correspondent, a part of a reshuffling of reports sources that often takes place across the trade at any time when a brand new occupant takes over the Oval Workplace. CBS News additionally named Ed O’Keefe senior White House and political correspondent and mentioned Weija Jiang, one other acquainted face overlaying the White House, could be a senior White House correspondent going ahead.

The strikes are a number of the first put in place by Ingrid Cipiran-Matthews, who was named CBS News’ Washington Bureau Chief on January 5.

“I’ve taken a contemporary have a look at the wants in D.C. and really feel assured that we’re placing the appropriate staff in place for fulfillment,:” Ciprian-Matthews mentioned in a press release. “Our priorities: to break information, present the viewers with unique reporting and context and prepared the ground amongst our friends.”

Nikole Killion and Kris Van Cleave will change into CBS News Congressional correspondents.

CBS News makes its announcement after CNN, NBC News and Fox News Channel have additionally unveiled modifications in protection of the White House and different components of how the U.S. authorities works.