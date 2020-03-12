CBS News Evacuates in New York After Two Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

CBS News President Susan Zirinsky suggested staff in New York to work remotely for no less than two days after two staff at its manufacturing amenities examined constructive for coronavirus. Employees who got here into contact with the 2 individuals in query have been requested to self-quarantine and stay away from the places of work for 14 days, the chief mentioned.

“Our broadcasts will proceed to go on and we’re working with each [executive producer] and [streaming-video service] CBSN and every has decided the most effective different location to originate,” Zirinsky mentioned.

The staff affected labored at 524 West 57th Road, a facility from which “CBS This Morning” broadcasts, and at 555 West 57th Road, which homes the places of work of “60 Minutes.”

The chief’s word is the most recent to point New York TV operations are being affected by the unfold of coronavirus throughout the U.S. Already, some New York based mostly TV exhibits are going with out dwell audiences.

“At this level, we anticipate the places of work can be open Monday,” Zirinsky mentioned. “We are going to talk steerage on the reopening of the constructing in the times forward.”