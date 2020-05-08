CBS News Plans Primetime Special Inside NYC Hospital Fighting Pandemic – Variety

CBS News will air a primetime particular Might 15 that gives a first-hand take a look at emergency medical personnel grappling with sufferers affected by coronavirus at Montefiore Medical Middle within the Bronx, New York.

“Bravery And Hope: 7 Days On The Entrance Line” will take viewers inside the power, which at one level had almost 700 sufferers, 80% of whom have been identified with the illness. A CBS News crew, carrying protecting tools, spent every week within the hospital’s emergency division and intensive-care unit. Seventy sufferers died the week CBS News was embedded on the facility.

CBS News personnel discuss to medical doctors and nurses in addition to households affected by the outbreak.

The one-hour particular will air at 9 p.m. on Might 15. It’s produced by Andrew Bast, Sean Herbert, Gilad Thaler, Josh Gaynor, Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Pat Milton, Sasha Reuther, and Marcelena Spencer. Josh Gelman is the senior producer. Diana Decilio, Seth Fox, Michael McHugh, and Michael Vele are the producer-editors. Danielle Levy is the sphere producer. Iris Carreras and Dylan Gordon are the affiliate producers. Holden Frandino is the assistant editor. Man Campanile and Mitch Weitzner are the manager producers. Susan Zirinsky is president and senior government producer of CBS News.