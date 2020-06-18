CBS News Shuffles Washington Bureau – Variety

Christopher Isham, who has been the Washington Bureau chief at CBS News for greater than a decade, will cede a lot of his duties to focus extra intently on protection across the 2020 election earlier than leaving the corporate on the finish of the 12 months.

In a memo to staffers, CBS News President Susan Zirinsky mentioned Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, an government vp who oversees recruitment and improvement on the ViacomCBS unit and has labored there since 1993, will function an interim head of the bureau whereas main the seek for its subsequent high government, together with Zirinsky and Kim Godwin, government vp of reports.

“We’ll start a transition course of instantly that offers us the time to take care of our competitiveness at a most difficult time,” mentioned Zirinsky within the memo.

Isham would be the second senior CBS News government to articulate a departure in latest months. In Could, Charlie Pavlounis, the unit’s former chief monetary officer, introduced he would go away. All of the strikes are slated to take impact July 6.

The Washington Bureau has taken on new significance for CBS News in latest months. It now homes two of the unit’s flagship applications, “CBS Night News,” anchored by Norah O’Donnell, and “Face The Nation,” led by Margaret Brennan.

Different modifications are afoot for CBS News within the nation’s capital. Ward Sloane, the deputy chief on the Washington Bureau, shall be transferring into a brand new function which we shall be asserting quickly,” mentioned Zirinsky. And Lorna Jones, who has labored as a managing editor, will succeed him in that function. Jones has been within the bureau since 2015, and has been working at CBS News since 2001. when she joined “48 Hours” as a manufacturing secretary, transferring up the ranks as a producer in a number of completely different areas. “With the super tempo of reports, it is a pivotal time for all of us within the Washington Bureau. I look ahead to serving to assist the following chapter for CBS News,” Jones mentioned in a press release.