CBS News Streams ‘Pandemia’ Special on Latinx Community

CBS News has a hyperlink to TV broadcasting that hearkens to the times of Walter Cronkite and Douglas Edwards. However a brand new particular set to debut Sunday night was made accessible for streaming earlier this week.

The hour-long effort, “Pandemia: Latinos in Disaster,” focuses on the Latinx neighborhood and the pressures positioned upon it and different communities of coloration by the coronavirus pandemic. Maria Elena Salinas, the veteran Univision correspondent who joined CBS News as a contributor in July of final 12 months, will anchor the particular, which options authentic reporting from a crew of Latinx journalists at CBS News. CBS News plans to stream the particular on its CBSN video hub Sunday evening at 9 p.m. jap, however made it accessible for on-demand viewing Friday at cbsnews.com/pandemia.

“Pandemia” contains interviews with activist Dolores Huerta in addition to Senator Marco Rubio and New York State Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz. Celebrities together with Eva Longoria, José Andrés, Wilmer Valderrama, Becky G, Rita Moreno, Rosie Perez and Oscar De la Hoya additionally make appearances. Viewers will come to go to the farms of central Florida and websites in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Texas, California, New York and Mexico, Ecuador, Brazil, and Spain.

CBS News personnel interview ICE detainees on their fears of contracting coronavirus whereas in detention in addition to DACA recipients risking their lives whereas going to work. Ramiro Cavazos, president of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, discusses the pandemic’s impact on these struggling financial hardship. “Pandemia” additionally explores how Latinx households can assist bridge the academic hole in the course of the pandemic with DACA activist and trainer Rebecca Tule-Romain.

The particular was produced by a majority Latinx crew at CBS News, together with CBS News correspondents Manuel Bojorquez, Adriana Diaz, Ed O’Keefe, Omar Villafranca, and Mireya Villarreal; and CBS News reporter Camilo Montoya. Kim Godwin, CBS News’ government vp of stories, was senior government producer. CBS News’ Washington Deputy Bureau Chief Lorna Jones and Luis Giraldo are government producers.