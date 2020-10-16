CBS News Will Spend Election Night in Times Square

The election protection can be from CBS News. The studio might remind some savvy viewers of MTV.

CBS News will cowl the 2020 election from completely different digs than it has in the previous, transferring a phalanx of its best-known anchors from its common New York digs to a giant studio in Times Square that when housed MTV’s long-running music program “TRL.” The brand new area will give Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, John Dickerson, and Ed O’Keefe an opportunity to maneuver together with crew and producers whereas making use of recent applied sciences that permit viewers see graphic shows and maps in actual time.

The workforce will want room, because of the brand new rigors of overlaying an election amid a worldwide pandemic and a bevy of recent wrinkles in this essential nationwide course of.

“That is going to be probably the most sophisticated election of our lifetime, and there are a number of things at play that necessitate loads of planning and loads of preparation and loads of ability,” says O’Donnell, who will lead the protection, throughout an interview Monday morning. CBS News has already drilled down on the way to pivot in case of a dragged-out vote counting course of that takes days, not hours, to course of, if the pandemic creates unexpected conditions, and even when overseas interference is found, says O’Donnell. “We’re going to rehearse all eventualities,” she provides.

The information unit has even tapped an election-law skilled, David Becker, to assist viewers perceive points round counting votes which will emerge because the evening proceeds.

“As we put together for some of the sophisticated Election Nights in presidential historical past, we’ll convey the power of our reporting workforce and probably the most in-depth voter data and polling from all 50 states to provide audiences around the globe an correct evaluation of the state of the race,” says CBS News President Susan Zirinsky, in a ready assertion. “We’re dedicated to being clear – telling viewers in real-time what we all know, once we understand it and the way we all know it.”

CBS will maintain forth in a manufacturing facility that’s a part of the headquarters of its mother or father firm, ViacomCBS, and that reminder of the $12 billion merger of the 2 sibling media conglomerates late final yr, if not deliberate, might as effectively be. As extra followers of drama and comedy migrate to watching that programming on streaming companies, firms like ViacomCBS are relying extra closely on stay content material from their sports activities and information divisions to attract the massive audiences their advertisers demand.

CBS has motive to strive new methods to burnish its information division. Election protection attracts tens of millions of viewers to primetime. Certainly, Nielsen counted 71 million viewers who tuned in to 13 completely different networks in 2016 to see how Donald Trump outmaneuvered Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton in the electoral faculty. However amongst broadcast networks, extra of these viewers watched ABC News and NBC News than CBS’ efforts.

CBS News has tapped an skilled in election broadcasts to assist the community seize fashionable audiences. David Bohrman is a longtime TV-news govt who as soon as ran Washington protection for CNN – and was concerned with pairing anchor John King together with his interactive “Magic Wall” – and helped NBC News with its 2016 election protection. He believes CBS News will meet viewers in this election cycle with a extra charming presentation. “I feel one of many issues we thought was lacking in 2018 and 16 was serving to the viewer see the story, having the ability to visualize the information of the second – the projections, what People are pondering, doing, saying,” says Borhman, who’s CBS News’ govt producer of election protection, in an interview.

Throughout O’Donnell’s tenure at “CBS Night News,” the ViacomCBS information unit has positioned new emphasis on being near Washington, D.C., however managing a big crew and cadre of anchors through the pandemic meant discovering an even bigger area, says Bohrman. Anchors will want zones to maintain socially distant from each other, and everybody on web site can be examined for coronavirus publicity.

“It’s a fairly complicated set-up and construction,” he notes, that can make use of augmented-reality visuals, LED screens with information feeds and an essential function for a call desk led by Anthony Salvanto. “Anthony could have much more instruments and information visualization that we now have constructed from the bottom up,” says Bohrman. “There’s an entire new suite of issues for him to do on his contact display that take care of states and fashions and information.” The graphics play an essential function on Election Night, he says, bringing viewers extra deeply into the story because it unfolds throughout the night.

Different CBS News personnel may also be concerned. Washington correspondent Main Garrett will provide evaluation of exit polls and potential integrity points. Contributor Maria Elena Salinas will cowl voting traits. Nancy Cordes, CBS News’ chief congressional correspondent will ship updates on Senate and Home races. Reince Preibus, a CBS News political analyst and President Trump’s former chief of employees, and former senior adviser to President Obama Valerie Jarrett can be readily available to supply perception.

“Election evening is an evening when there’s actually a must rise to the problem,” says Bohrman. “The general public expects it.”