CBS Orders ‘FBI: Worldwide,’ Renews ‘FBI’ and ‘FBI: Most Needed’

CBS is including a 3rd installment of Dick Wolf’s “FBI” franchise to its lineup subsequent season, giving a sequence order to “FBI: Worldwide” from Wolf Leisure and Common TV.

CBS has additionally renewed “FBI” for a fourth season and “FBI: Most Needed” for a 3rd spherical within the 2021-22 season.

“FBI: Worldwide” will launch subsequent season as a planted spinoff episode involving a crossover storyline between “FBI” and “Most Needed.” CBS Leisure chief Kelly Kahl dubbed it a “triple-threat” from the producer behind the enduring “Regulation & Order” and “Chicago” drama sequence franchises.

“ ‘FBI’ is the quickest rising model on tv and our accomplice Dick Wolf has discovered one more inventive strategy to increase its universe,” mentioned Kahl. “ ‘FBI: Worldwide’ is an intriguing and distinct drama that completely enhances its compelling siblings, ‘FBI’ and ‘FBI: Most Needed,’ creating an enviable triple-threat for subsequent season that can match seamlessly throughout our community lineup.”

The “Worldwide” incarnation will revolve round elite brokers who work within the bureau’s worldwide division with the “mission of defending Individuals wherever they might be,” per CBS. Wolf, Derek Haas, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski and Arthur Forney are govt producers. Haas will function showrunner.

“FBI” marks Wolf’s first profitable multi-series franchise to take root on a community apart from NBC.

“CBS has been an ideal inventive accomplice, and they perceive the worth of the rising ‘FBI’ model,” Wolf mentioned of the brand new sequence order and renewals. “The showrunners, writers, producers, forged, crew and everybody on our staff have delivered thrilling and inventive exhibits that clearly resonate with viewers.”

Airing Tuesday at 9 p.m., “FBI” is averaging 11 million viewers this season whereas its 10 p.m. companion “Most Needed” is bringing in 8.8 million.

Given the dearth of procedurals in primetime as of late, the “FBI” sequence have been a attract worldwide markets for ViacomCBS, which has abroad distribution rights. The 2 current sequence have been offered in additional than 200 markets.

(Pictured: “FBI: Most Needed”)