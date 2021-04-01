CBS Orders Single-Camera Comedy ‘Ghosts’ to Series

The autumn tv lineup is about to get that a lot spookier — and sillier.

“Ghosts,” a single-camera comedy collection a couple of struggling younger couple who inherit a haunted home, has been given a collection order at CBS.

The collection stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock and Roman Zaragoza.

An adaptation of a BBC One collection of the identical title, the starring couple — performed by McIver and Ambudkar — believes that their desires have come true in receiving a lovely nation home, solely to discover that it’s falling aside and inhabited by quite a few deceased earlier residents.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are writing and government producing. Additionally exec producing are Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, alongside Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen for Monumental Tv and Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios.

Exec producer Trent O’Donnell is directing the pilot. Producing the collection are CBS Studios in affiliation with Lionsgate Tv and BBC Studios.

On the drama facet, CBS handed out a collection order to “CSI: Vegas” earlier Wednesday, a sequel collection to the hit flagship “CSI” procedural that can star unique collection regulars William Petersen and Jorja Fox as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. Final week, CBS added a 3rd version of Dick Wolf’s “FBI” franchise to its upcoming season, and renewed “FBI” for a fourth season and “FBI: Most Wished” for a 3rd season within the 2021-2022 fall TV lineup.