CBS Places Two Senior Local TV Executives on Administrative Leave

Two of CBS’s two prime local-TV executives have been positioned on administrative go away Monday evening after the Los Angeles Occasions raised points about their conduct over the weekend in a two-part report that examined their therapy of ladies and folks of colour at particular TV stations, amongst different allegations.

Peter Dunn, president of the CBS Tv Stations, and David Pal, senior vp of stories for the stations, have been positioned on the go away “pending the outcomes of a third-party investigation,” CBS stated in an announcement. “CBS is dedicated to a various, inclusive and respectful office the place all voices are heard, claims are investigated and applicable motion is taken the place essential.”

The Occasions report, primarily based on interviews with feminine staff at CBS native stations, alleged that Dunn and Pal “cultivated a hostile work setting that included bullying feminine managers and blocking efforts to rent and retain Black journalists.” The Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists on Monday stated a few of its officers had met with CBS executives on Sunday night together with CBS CEO George Cheeks and Marva Smalls, the corporate’s govt vp and international head of inclusion, to debate what the group referred to as “an enormous drawback amongst CBS owned-and-operated stations.”

The Occasions report raised allegations that Dunn used the phrase “jive” to explain the work of Philadelphia anchor Ukee Washington, and used phrases that described the journalist as ‘dancing” on air, and claimed Pal used inappropriate conduct within the office. NABJ has referred to as for each executives to be terminated.

The problems raised are delicate ones for CBS, which, previous to its late-2019 merger with Viacom, grappled with problems with how its staff have been handled. The previous chairman of CBS, Leslie Moonves, was ousted from the corporate in 2018 after being accused of sexual misconduct. He denied the allegations. Claims of inappropriate conduct and therapy have been additionally raised at CBS Information, which ousted former “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Charlie Rose within the fall of 2017 after allegations of sexual harassment have been raised. Rose denied the claims.

The previous CBS Corp. in August of 2018 employed two regulation companies to research the claims made in opposition to Moonves in addition to different allegations in regards to the firm’s tradition. The CBS board of administrators stated in an announcement that the companies’ investigation “concluded that harassment and retaliation will not be pervasive at CBS.”

Dunn is a veteran TV govt who has been with CBS since 2002. He initially oversaw Philadelphia CBS shops KYW and WPSG earlier than transferring to oversee the corporate’s flagship New York outlet, WCBS and president of gross sales for the native stations. Pal joined CBS in 2006. Each executives served in senior capacities at NBCUniversal in prior roles, with supervising business-news programming at CNBC.

CBS father or mother ViacomCBS advised the Occasions that senior managers had addressed allegations with Dunn in early 2019 and that “the corporate has not obtained any complaints about his conduct through the interval since then.” Pal advised the Occasions in an announcement that feedback he made about staffers “have been solely primarily based on efficiency or {qualifications} — not about anybody’s race or gender.”

“We aren’t glad with lip service. We don’t need guarantees that issues will change,” stated Roland S. Martin, NABJ’s vp of digital, in an announcement. “We’re heartened by our dialogue with George and Marva that there shall be actual, substantial and substantive modifications at CBS to make sure that it’s a welcoming place for Black and different journalists of colour to work, rise and succeed.”