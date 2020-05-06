CBS Renews Majority of Its Lineup for 2020-2021 Season – Variety

CBS introduced Wednesday that it’s renewing most of its present scripted and unscripted fare for the 2020-2021 season whereas additionally canceling 4 reveals.

The community introduced renewals for the next dramas: “All Rise,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bull,” “FBI,” “FBI: Most Needed,” “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “SWAT,” and “SEAL Group.”

CBS has additionally renewed the next comedies: “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “The Neighborhood,” and “The Unicorn.” Information applications “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours” have additionally been picked up for subsequent season together with the unscripted sequence “Undercover Boss.”

All of these reveals be part of the beforehand introduced renewals of “Younger Sheldon,” “Evil,” “Mother,” Survivor,” and “The Superb Race.”

The reveals “Man With a Plan,” “Carol’s Second Act,” “Broke,” and “Tommy” have all been canceled. “Man With a Plan” was in its fourth season whereas the opposite three have been freshman reveals. “Man With a Plan” and “Broke” began their fourth and first seasons respectively in April, whereas “Tommy” debuted in February. “Carol’s Second Act” was a fall launch with “Everyone Loves Raymond” star Patricia Heaton returning to the CBS fold within the present’s titular starring function.

“Thanks to those distinctive reveals, we’re going to win the present season by 1 million viewers,” mentioned Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Leisure. “Subsequent 12 months, we’ll have these robust returning sequence as our basis…and Tremendous Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup throughout Leisure, Information and Sports activities that may put us in an extremely steady place for 2020-2021.”

CBS not too long ago wrapped up the scripted dramas “God Friended Me,” “Legal Minds,” “Hawaii 5-O,” and “Madam Secretary.”

CBS’ mass renewal will probably function a bellwether of different broadcasters’ plans for the 2020-2021 season, because the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the standard upfront season.

With practically all broadcast pilots compelled to droop manufacturing earlier than filming was accomplished, the remaining networks will greater than probably renew massive swaths of their present lineups relatively than take a threat on greenlighting new reveals. A number of straight-to-series orders have already been handed out for subsequent season, together with “Younger Rock” starring Dwayne Johnson at NBC and the “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot starring Jared Padalecki at The CW. Past that, sources say the networks might decide up only a few unfinished pilots to sequence, however precisely what number of stays to be seen.