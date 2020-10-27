CBS Shortens Series Orders for 2020-21 Season Due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has compelled CBS to take an axe to just about all its scripted exhibits.

The community has minimize down sequence orders for greater than half a dozen exhibits from the standard 22 episodes to between 16 and 18, Selection has confirmed.

Sources say that showrunners had been advised the variety of episodes of their new season was in flux when CBS set its tentative schedule a number of months in the past. All of the exhibits which have been diminished up to now, amongst all of them three “NCIS” sequence and “Blue Bloods,” are produced in-house by CBS Studios.

The pandemic precipitated each community, not simply CBS, to shift it schedule a number of instances amid manufacturing chaos. With the later manufacturing begin dates and premieres, CBS is hoping that these diminished sequence orders will carry them via Might and the tip of the normal broadcast season. Different networks are doubtless being compelled to make the same determination relating to the size of their exhibits this season, due to a mix of scheduling points and spiraling manufacturing prices on account of the pandemic.

CBS is at the moment in talks with the skin studios which produced its exhibits to make the identical episode depend reductions. Exhibits similar to “Mother,” “Younger Sheldon” and the “FBI” franchise might effectively find yourself in the identical vary of roughly 16 to 18 episodes, per sources shut to the community.

Right here’s what the episode depend for CBS studios sequence now appears to be like like under:

Blue Bloods (16)

Bull (16)

Magnum P.I. (16)

The Neighborhood (18)

NCIS (16)

NCIS: Los Angeles (18)

NCIS: New Orleans (16)

SEAL Group (16)

The Unicorn (13) (Which represents no change from the unique 13-episode order issued for season 2)