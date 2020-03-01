CBS Sports Re-Signs Tony Romo in Deal Valued Around $17 Million Per Year

CBS Sports signed prize soccer analyst Tony Romo to a brand new deal, a significant step in dad or mum firm ViacomCBS’ efforts to strike a brand new rights pact with the as its present contract heads towards the top of its time period.

CBS Sports stated the corporate had signed Romo, the previous Dallas Cowboys quarterback whose acumen for predicting recreation play has given him a second celebrated profession in sports activities TV, to a brand new multi-year deal. The New York Put up beforehand broke phrase of the settlement through Twitter.

Romo’s new deal, stated to maintain him at CBS past its present rights contract with the NFL, is valued at round $17 million per yr, in response to an individual aware of the matter. At that determine, Romo can be one of many highest-paid on-air personnel in sports activities media. CBS Sports declined to make executives out there for remark.

The NFL’s cope with CBS, NBC and Fox for Sunday soccer rights ends in 2022. ESPN’s pact for “Monday Night time Soccer” ends in 2021.

Romo solely had expertise on the sector when he joined CBS Sports in 2017 because the lead recreation analyst on the community’s well-liked “NFL on CBS.” He has labored for the previous three seasons with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson. In February of final yr, the trio known as Tremendous Bowl LIII collectively for the primary time. CBS will broadcast Tremendous Bowl LV in 2021.

Behind the scenes, Romo labored with CBS soccer producer Jim Rikhoff to seek out his TV voice. “We rehearsed completely different video games, outdated video games, took the audio off, did a whole lot of trial and error, till we discovered his voice,” Rikhoff informed Selection in 2019. “He’s skilled and talks in regards to the video games in ways in which most individuals perceive,” he stated. “It actually feels genuine. I attempt to keep out of his means and provides him as a lot leeway as I can.” Rivals would have been keen so as to add Romo to their expertise roster.

Wall Avenue has questioned whether or not ViacomCBS would have the abdomen to pursue the NFL previous its present settlement, a sentiment probably bolstered by CBS Sports’ resolution to chop ties with the Southeastern Convention after televising its video games since 1996. “We made a robust and accountable bid. Whereas we’ve had success with the SEC on CBS, we’re as an alternative selecting to aggressively give attention to different essential strategic priorities transferring ahead,” CBS Sports stated in an announcement final yr after strolling away from the prospect to resume an SEC contract.

Underneath new CEO Bob Bakish, the newly merged ViacomCBS has taken pains to point out the NFL that the corporate has new methods to name consideration to the game. In February, the corporate kicked off a year-long promotional effort behind subsequent yr’s Tremendous Bowl broadcast, touting the girdiron traditional in promos that appeared on 24 of its TV networks. Many digital gamers would like to wrap their broadband round a brand new NFL rights package deal ,and the league has actually examined giving some video games to Amazon and YouTube, however officers proceed to point their curiosity in ensuring the game reaches the broadest potential viewers with each recreation broadcast.

Bakish has actually telegraphed his firm’s skill to attract a crowd. “We carry broadcast attain, first-class artistic capabilities, younger market attain to enrich the older attain and worldwide attain,” Bakish stated throughout a chat with traders in September. “That’s a really substantial package deal as we transfer ahead.”