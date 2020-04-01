CBS Studios Says It Is Not Retroactively Cutting Assistant Pay (EXCLUSIVE)

Within the wake of an e-mail despatched to CBS Studios term-deal assistants informing them that their wages for the week ending March 28 can be capped at 52 hours, CBS tells Selection that the memo was despatched out in error, and that there isn’t a plan to retroactively cut back pay for these help staffers.

“It was a mistake and it has been corrected,” based on a CBS Studios spokesperson.

The unique e-mail had knowledgeable term-deal assistants that beginning the week ending April 4, they’d solely obtain 40 hours’ price of wage even when that they had an extra time approval letter, and that every one extra time hours labored the week ending March 28 can be diminished to 52. The e-mail was first surfaced Tuesday on Twitter.

One help staffer who spoke to Selection forward of the correction had been involved in regards to the ramifications of the obvious change, and being put within the “uncomfortable place of understanding that I’d make more cash on unemployment than I’d persevering with to work for my boss.”

CBS Studios’ head of human assets despatched the next correction e-mail Tuesday afternoon:

“Hey all-

I hope this e-mail finds you secure and properly. I’m writing to you to make clear and proper the e-mail despatched to you this morning concerning your compensation.

At the moment, there aren’t any plans to restrict or cap your working hours to 40 hours per week. We’re persevering with to require written pre-approval for any hours labored in extra of 52 hours per week.

You’ll at all times be paid in accordance with relevant regulation, together with extra time for hours labored (in California, after eight hours in a day or 40 hours in per week).

To be clear, there was no instruction or intention to cut back your pay for hours labored retroactively.

In case you have any questions, please be happy to succeed in out to me straight. We apologize for any confusion attributable to the sooner e-mail.

We look ahead to getting again to common manufacturing as quickly as potential.”

The assistant who spoke with Selection is skeptical, nevertheless, that the unique two emails despatched by CBS Studios have been a mistake.

“I’ve identified Mo and Suki to be very thorough and cautious with what they ship, they wouldn’t have blasted this out to assistants with out cautious vetting with folks above them,” this individual stated, referring to the senders of the pay-cut emails. “It additionally appears bizarre that it may very well be chalked as much as a mistake because it was two separate emails, despatched virtually half an hour aside. So, I don’t know that I imagine that it was a mistake, no.”