CBS’ Super Bowl LV Telecast Draws Nearly 92 Million Viewers

CBS’ multiplatform broadcast of Super Bowl LV fell under the 100 million viewer threshold however set a report for streaming viewing on Sunday, in accordance with Nielsen Dwell+Identical Day quick affiliate scores.

CBS averaged 92 million viewers who watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers outscore the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs 31-9. Moreover, the sport had a 38.2 U.S. family ranking and was seen in a mean of 45.2 million properties throughout the nation— this 12 months, 68% of U.S. properties with tv entry have been tuned into the Super Bowl telecast. The community not solely ran the 2021 NFL championship sport, but in addition all nationwide adverts, the halftime present that includes the Weeknd, and pre and postgame protection.

CBS mentioned the sport drew a mean minute viewers of 5.7 million viewers on streaming platforms, however regardless of the rise in streaming numbers, viewership was down greater than 5% from final 12 months. The 2020 battle for the Vince Lombardi trophy between the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers drew 102 million whole viewers throughout Fox and all of its platforms.

For extra comparability, 2019’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on CBS averaged roughly 98.2 million viewers on the community alone— the Super Bowl’s lowest viewership whole since 2008— and 100.7 million throughout all CBS platforms. The 2018 Super Bowl between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC drew 103.4 million.

This 12 months’s sport featured two small-market groups in Tampa Bay and Kansas Metropolis, but in addition two of the league’s greatest stars in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. However, CBS was not helped by the dismal on-field motion, which noticed the Bucs take the lead within the late first quarter and widen it constantly as the sport went on, whereas the Chiefs undid themselves with defensive penalties and uncharacteristically sloppy offensive play. The 22-point margin of victory was the most important for a Super Bowl in 18 years.

Streaming service CBS All Entry additionally crashed for a number of minutes on the prime of the sport, stopping many viewers from with the ability to stream kick-off and the Bucs’ preliminary possession.

In accordance with estimates for Super Bowl LV on ESPN Deportes, a mean of 647,000 viewers tuned in. This information consists of out-of-home (OOH) viewing and will see additional will increase through Digital in TV Scores (DTVR) contribution.

Airing instantly after the sport, the sequence premiere of “The Equalizer” starring Queen Latifah averaged 20.4 million whole viewers, down 16% from what Fox drew to the Season 3 premiere of “The Masked Singer” following final 12 months’s extra extremely rated Super Bowl. “The Equalizer” drew a 5.1 ranking within the 18-49 demo. The reboot of the basic TV motion drama was the highest-rated leisure program since 2020’s Academy Awards telecast.

Later within the night on CBS, the post-Super Bowl particular version of “A Late Present With Stephen Colbert” with visitors Robert Downey Jr., Tiffany Haddish and Metallica averaged 4.8 million viewers and 1.1 demo scores.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision aired new episodes of “Aquí y Ahora” at 7 p.m. (0.2, 0.88), the finale of “Imperio de Mentiras” at 8 p.m. (0.3, 1.12) and 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.45), and “Sal y Pimienta” at 10 p.m. (0.2, 0.85). All through the night, Telemundo ran a brand new episode of the athletic ability and endurance competitors sequence “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.2, 0.77) at 7 p.m. and eight p.m. (0.3, 0.93), in addition to a particular airing of “American Murderer,” starring Dylan O’Brien and Michael Keaton, at 9 p.m. by way of the tip of the night time (0.2, 0.64).

Scores for Sunday night time have been launched a full day later than anticipated, a unprecedented delay that Nielsen acknowledged with a press release Monday night time: “Super Bowl numbers are nonetheless being processed and verified. We anticipate that closing viewing figures, which can embrace Out Of Dwelling (OOH) viewing, shall be obtainable to the media tomorrow. We are going to replace the press and the trade accordingly when a closing timeline is confirmed.”