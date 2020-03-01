CBS Suspended The Amazing Race Season 33 Production But Things Could Be Worse

Depart a Remark
Welp, this isn’t wonderful information for followers of The Amazing Race. Lately, we’ve solely been getting one season of the journey competitors sequence per TV cycle and now an upcoming seasons has needed to shut down manufacturing — at the least quickly, though the explanation does make sense.
New stories popping out point out The Amazing Race is at present shutting down manufacturing for the upcoming Season 33 in the course of the variety of instances of coronavirus occurring in a number of nations. Three episodes for Season 33 had already been filmed when the present made the choice to halt manufacturing.
CBS put out a press release in regards to the closure of the sequence for now (through Selection), noting:
All contestants and manufacturing workers are within the technique of returning residence. At the moment, no Racers or anybody on the manufacturing crew touring with them have contracted the virus, or proven signs, and we aren’t conscious of anybody being uncovered to it. Out of an abundance of warning, everybody concerned within the present will proceed to be monitored once they return residence. The well being and well-being of the Racers and the manufacturing crew are our prime priorities.
So, the excellent news is that the shutdown of the sequence didn’t occur because of somebody getting sick with the tremendous bug. On the display we normally see a few dozen groups racing world wide and people whittle down because the season wears on. But off-camera, so many different persons are touring for The Amazing Race we don’t normally take into consideration.
There are the placement scouts and the digital camera males and the producers and the individuals touring with host Phil Keoghan. In truth, when persons are touring in pairs of two on planes and trains, they’re truly accountable for buying tickets for the two-person crew that travels with every crew. All of those individuals are actually coping with the ramifications of the season (lack of time, earnings, quarantine) and no Season 33 return date has been set in place but.
In case you are a fan of The Amazing Race, the excellent news is that the present is about to move into Season 32 and never Season 33. Season 32 truly filmed again in 2018 for launch this TV season. So, Season 33 wouldn’t be hitting the schedule for an extended whereas anyway and can hopefully have loads of time to get again on observe whereas the coronavirus (knock on wooden) runs its course.
Coronavirus has triggered setbacks in loads of industries in latest months and the TV and films enterprise has actually not been immune. Significantly, a variety of large film premieres in locations like China and Italy have needed to be withheld or delayed whereas persons are in quarantine because of the quick-spreading nature of the virus. Mulan specifically was anticipated to be an enormous launch in China and its future is a priority because of the illness.
Whereas CBS has not introduced a return date for Season 32, but, Season 31 ran final summer season, hitting the schedule in Might and working by the tip of June. So, I’d anticipate Season 32 to comply with the same trajectory. When Season 33 will in the end premiere is most positively TBD to say the least. If the coronavirus continues to be an issue worldwide, it makes me marvel if the sequence might strive one thing somewhat extra home as an alternative, because the present did in the course of the household version again in Season 8. That is if the bug does not turn into a priority right here.
We’ll preserve you up to date no matter what occurs. For now, we want the perfect to The Amazing Race crew members and contestants who have been affected by this setback.
