‘CBS This Morning’ Team Anchors From Home Because of Coronavirus Precautions

“CBS This Morning” has opted to maintain its three anchors working from house in gentle of the increasing coronavirus disaster in New York.

Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil anchored the present from their respective houses on Monday. King instructed viewers on the prime of the 7 a.m.-9 a.m. ET broadcast that the transfer was designed to stick to federal and state pointers for social distancing. The choice comes amid stories that the contagion is spreading quick throughout New York state.

“We, such as you, are training social distancing out of an abundance of warning,” King stated.

The “CBS This Morning” group has already been pressured to scramble in the course of the previous few weeks because the coronavirus outbreak pressured the present out of its common studio at CBS Broadcast Heart on Manhattan’s Westside.

The present moved to CBS Information’ Washington, D.C. bureau for a number of editions, after which two weeks in the past moved to “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert’s” studio on the Ed Sullivan Theatre after manufacturing on Colbert’s present was quickly shut down. “Late Present” might be again with new episodes as of tonight, albeit originating from the host’s house in Montclair, N.J.

Mason had already begun anchoring “CBS This Morning” from his Manhattan house final week after a member of his household exhibited some indicators of a doable an infection.

The choice to maintain all three anchors at house was partially an effort to maintain to a minimal the quantity of “CBS This Morning” staffers wanted in a single place to supply the present. With the anchors working from house, fewer crew members and staffers have been required to collect on the Ed Sullivan Theater.

“CBS This Morning” supplied one other somber instance of the devastation brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak in noting the demise on Sunday of Maria Mercader, 54, a 30-year information division veteran who was most not too long ago director of expertise technique.

Mason praised Mercader as “a pal, a valued colleague and an inspiration.”

(Pictured: Anthony Mason, Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil anchor Monday’s version of “CBS This Morning” from their respective houses in New York Metropolis.)