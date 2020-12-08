CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021: Education Minister will answer students’ questions on December 10, learn what he said by sharing video …

CBSE Class 10, Class 12, NEET, JEE 2021 Exams: Amidst the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, Education Minister (Education Minister) Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will talk to students on December 10 through a webinar and answer questions regarding CBSE’s 10th, 12th examination. Apart from the 10th, 12th examination, Education Minister NEET will also answer the questions of the contestants of the JEE 2021 exam. Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that the competitive and school board examinations to be held next year will be conducted only after contacting students, teachers and parents. Also Read – CBSE Board Exam Date Update: Proposal for 10th, 12th Board Examination to be held this month instead of February, sent to Ministry of Education

Dear Teachers, Parents & Students, happy to share that I am going live on Dec10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive / board exams with you.

Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. pic.twitter.com/oThssOJBTE

In this context, the Education Minister tweeted a video saying, ‘Dear teachers, parents and students, I am happy to share that I am on December 10 at 10 am to talk about the upcoming competitive / board exams with you. Going live You can share your concerns using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. ‘

At the request of the Education Minister, the students, parents and teachers informed the Education Minister about their concerns. Most of these students requested the Education Minister to postpone the examination with a delay of three months. Many also urged them to conduct regular classes for at least three months before taking the exam. He said that he has to face a lot of technical problems while attending these classes and he will need some extra time for preparation.

I am overwhelmed by your response on #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Thank you for sharing your concerns with me!

I will be going live on Dec 10 at 10 AM to talk to all of you regarding the upcoming board / competitive exams & more.

Looking forward to our interaction. See you! pic.twitter.com/eSL4uPs8eu – Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 8, 2020

Let us know that schools are still closed in most parts of the country due to the Corona crisis, in view of this, CBSE’s 10th and 12th board examinations may move a bit further. That is, they can be made in April-May instead of February-March. However, discussions are being held with school organizations and agencies conducting competitive examinations. For the next few days, the whole situation will be clear about it.