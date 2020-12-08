CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams Latest Updates: This new information came to CBSE regarding the dates of 10th, 12th board exam

CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams Date 2021 Latest Updates: There is still doubt over when the CBSE 10th and 12th examinations (CBSE Board 10th 12th Exam News) will be held amidst the Coronavirus released in the country. However, amidst all this, a senior CBSE official has said that the 10th and 12th board exams (10th, 12th board exams) will be held in February-March as before. Also Read – CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021: Education Minister will answer students’ questions on December 10, learn what he said by sharing video …

Talking to a leading English portal, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj (Sanyam Bhardwaj) said that CBSE has no plans to delay the board examinations of 10th, 12th in 2021. This statement of the CBSE officer came just a few days after the news, which said that this time too, the board examination will be written instead of online.

Bhardwaj told the Times of India, It will not be difficult for CBSE to conduct 2021 board exam in offline mode. He said that in the midst of the epidemic, the board has successfully completed compartment examinations. On this basis, we will conduct the examination in the middle of the epidemic offline.

The CBSE exam controller also said in a conversation with ‘Times of India’ that ‘there is a possibility that students are more in the middle of the examination due to loss of classes due to COVID-19 epidemic and lockdown in 2021 than in 2020. See you during the day. He said that while preparing the datesheet in 2019, the students got enough time between the two exams. Even though some exams were scheduled back to back, it was ensured that the subsequent exams were easy. ‘

Talking about practical examinations, Bhardwaj hoped that the state governments would soon reopen the schools so that students could be given time to prepare for the exam. ‘Typically, schools get about 1.5 months. This year they may get more than two months to conduct practical examinations and complete all formalities keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines. ‘