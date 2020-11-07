CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams: May be soon, NEET, JEE also won’t be affected: Report

CBSE class 10, class 12 board exams may be held earlier than expected in 2021 to ensure NEET, JEE are not affected: According to a report, CBSE class 10, class 12 board exams examinations can be conducted in 2021 soon so that NEET, JEE examinations are not affected. Also Read – NEET Counseling Result 2020: MCC will release counseling results of first round of NEET 2020, check with this direct link

Before that, reports had claimed that the board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would either shorten the syllabus or delay the exam by 45 to 60 days, as normal classes across the country were found in Corona Coronavirus In view of this, he was suspended for more than 7 months.

According to a portal, it has been learned that CBSE cannot cut syllabus due to this reason due to the possibility of delay in examinations. If the syllabus is cut, then the preparation of these competitive examinations of students can be hindered. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard yet.

A Math teacher from a top school in Delhi-NCR told a portal Times Now that CBSE has taken feedback from schools and based on this, a decision can be taken soon. He said that the syllabus was almost close to completion in online classes.