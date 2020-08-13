CBSE 10th-12th compartment exam next month, learn details on these links of CBSE

new Delhi: CBSE’s 10th 12th compartment examinations are planned to be conducted in September next month. CBSE said that the dates will be announced soon. Compartment examinations are proposed to be held in September 2020. The date will be announced soon. CBSE will issue two circulars to appear in compartment examinations. Also Read – HRD ministry starts ‘Anti Kovid Pathshala’, students across the country are being made aware towards Corona

1. For regular candidates coming through schools

2. For private candidates applying directly through CBSE website

This circular is for regular candidates coming through schools. The following information may be noted by schools / candidates for necessary compliance.

Candidates of class 12, whose results have been declared on the basis of evaluation scheme in the subjects for which the examination was scheduled from 1 July 2020 to 15 July 2020 and want to improve their performance, they appear for the optional examination. Are eligible to be. Such students will contact their schools so that the schools can submit their LoC.

This notification number is in compliance with CBSE / CE / SPS / 2020 dated 25.6.2020. The marks obtained by a candidate will be considered as final for those optional exams, who have opted to take these exams.

2. CBSE will issue two circulars to appear in the optional examinations.

– Second for regular candidates coming through schools. For private candidates applying directly through the CBSE website, this circular is for regular candidates coming through schools. The following information may be noted by schools / candidates for necessary compliance

– Schools have to submit LOC for optional examination in respect of regular students,

– For class XII through e-examination link – http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/reg2020.html w.e.f 13.08.2020

Only those candidates, whose name has been submitted through online process, will be allowed to appear for the examinations to be held in September 2020.

2. Schools will be informed about the date of downloading the admit card. In case of any error in the admit card, schools should contact the concerned regional office of the board.

1. Regarding regular students to schools, e-examination link- http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/reg2020.html w.e. Through 13.08.2020, regular students will have to submit for LOC compartment examination.

Only those candidates whose names have been submitted through online process will be allowed to appear for the examinations to be held in September 2020.

2. The category of candidates must be coming from their school, from which they have appeared.

– Class 10th and 12th candidates who have appeared in the examinations as regular candidates in February / March 2020 and whose results have been declared as compartment.

– 12th class candidates who applied for improvement in performance as regular examination in those subjects from 1 July 2020 to 15 July 2020 and their result in the respective subject has been declared as subjects NC ‘.

– Candidates of class 12th who have appeared as regular candidates in 6 subjects in February / March 2020 and declared to have passed, but cannot clear a subject, they can join under improvement in performance category .

– Candidates of class XII and X who have been punished under Category 1 of UFM, in which their current examination of the subject has been canceled and they have been allowed to appear in the compartment examination.